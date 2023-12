Man United beats Chelsea 2-1 in the Premier League after Scott McTominay scores twice

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Scott McTominay scored twice as Manchester United beat Chelsea 2-1 in the Premier League on Wednesday.…

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Scott McTominay scored twice as Manchester United beat Chelsea 2-1 in the Premier League on Wednesday.

The midfielder netted his fifth and sixth goals of the season to move Erik ten Hag’s team within three points of the top four.

After a difficult few days for Ten Hag, McTominay had the Old Trafford crowd celebrating with goals in each half.

United came into the game after a 1-0 loss at Newcastle and reports of unrest in the locker room, which prompted to club to bar some journalists from its pregame news conference on Tuesday.

But Ten Hag’s players produced one of their most impressive attacking performances of the season to get back to winning ways.

McTominay fired United ahead in the 19th minute and headed in a winner in the 69th after Cole Palmer had leveled for Chelsea.

Bruno Fernandes also missed a penalty for the home team.

