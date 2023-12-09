Man U set back again in home loss to Bournemouth in EPL

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United fell to an 11th defeat of the season after losing at home to Bournemouth…

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United fell to an 11th defeat of the season after losing at home to Bournemouth 3-0 in the English Premier League on Saturday.

Goals from Dominic Solanke, Philip Billing and Marcos Senesi sparked loud jeers inside Old Trafford as Erik ten Hag’s team missed out on the chance to move level on points with defending champion Manchester City.

The latest loss — a seventh in the league — came a day after Ten Hag was named manager of the month for November.

It also followed a morale-boosting win against Chelsea in midweek after reports of player unrest in the locker room.

Despite a troubled campaign so far, United went into the game just three points off fourth-placed City.

But a mistake-ridden performance against Bournemouth highlighted the problems within United it was roundly beaten.

Bournemouth had won three of its last four games and was unbeaten during that run.

That was a warning to United of the threat posed by Andoni Iraola’s improving team. But the home team looked ill-equipped to handle the visitors’ quick attacks and was behind in the fifth minute.

Bournemouth punished United for sloppy play at the back as Lewis Cook capitalized on a loose pass by Bruno Fernandes, charged into the box, and played a low cross to the near post. Solanke was the sharpest to react and finished coolly with a side-footed shot.

The forward came close to adding a second when hitting the post in the 38th, while United’s best chance in the first half came from a Harry Maguire header that was tipped over the bar by goalkeeper Neto.

United improved after the break without creating a clear chance and Ten Hag sent on Rasmus Hojlund in the 56th.

After soaking up a period of pressure, Bournemouth doubled the lead through substitute Billing in the 68th. Luke Shaw’s errant pass sparked a quick break and Solanke played in Marcus Tavernier on the left. Tavernier then curled a cross for Billing to head into the top corner.

It was 3-0 five minutes later when Senesi rose to head in Tavernier’s corner and prompt angry jeers from the home crowd.

Substitute Dango Ouattara looked to have made it 4-0 after more bad defending from United, but the goal was ruled out for handball.

