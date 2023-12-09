Major League Soccer Championship Scores

2023 — Columbus 2, Los Angeles FC 1 2022 — Los Angeles FC 3, Philadelphia 3, Los Angeles won 3-0…

Listen now to WTOP News

2023 — Columbus 2, Los Angeles FC 1

2022 — Los Angeles FC 3, Philadelphia 3, Los Angeles won 3-0 on penalty kicks

2021 — New York City 1, Portland 1, New York City won 4-2 on penalty kicks

2020 — Columbus 3, Seattle 0

2019 — Seattle 3, Toronto 1

2018 — Atlanta 2, Portland 0

2017 — Toronto 2, Seattle 0

2016 — Seattle 0, Toronto 0, Seattle won 5-4 on penalty kicks

2015 — Portland 2, Columbus 1

2014 — LA Galaxy 2, New England 1, OT

2013 — Kansas City 1, Salt Lake 1, Kansas City won 7-6 on penalty kicks

2012 — LA Galaxy 3, Houston 1

2011 — LA Galaxy 1, Houston 0

2010 — Colorado 2, Dallas 1, OT

2009 — Salt Lake 1, Los Angeles 1, Salt Lake won 5-4 on penalty kicks

2008 — Columbus 3, New York 1

2007 — Houston 2, New England 1

2006 — Houston 1, New England 1, Houston won 4-3 on penalty kicks

2005 — LA Galaxy 1, New England 0, OT

2004 — D.C. 3, Kansas City 2

2003 — San Jose 4, Chicago 2

2002 — LA Galaxy 1, New England 0, OT

2001 — San Jose 2, LA Galaxy 1, OT

2000 — Kansas City 1, Chicago 0

1999 — D.C. 2, LA Galaxy 0

1998 — Chicago 2, D.C. 0

1997 — D.C. 2, Colorado 1

1996 — D.C. 3, LA Galaxy 2, OT

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.