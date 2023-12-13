Major League Baseball to launch spring training prospect games for March 14-17

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball will attempt to feature top prospects during a spring training event from March…

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball will attempt to feature top prospects during a spring training event from March 14-17 called “Spring Breakout.”

Each big league organization is to field a team of 20-25 prospects from all levels in seven-inning games. Twenty-eight organizations will play one game and one organization each in Florida and Arizona will play two games. Twelve games will be part of doubleheaders with big league spring training games.

The games, announced Wednesday, will include whatever experimental rules used in the minor leagues.

