Luton beats Sheffield United 3-2 in the Premier League with the help of two own-goals

SHEFFIELD, England (AP) — Two second-half own-goals helped Luton to a 3-2 win over last-place Sheffield United in the Premier League on Tuesday.

Luton is one point from safety after back-to-back wins, while Sheffield United’s hopes of survival took another blow.

Own-goals from Jack Robinson and Anis Ben Slimane at Bramall Lane gave Luton the points in the game between two teams battling to avoid relegation.

Alfie Doughty put Luton ahead in the 17th minute, but Oliver McBurnie evened the score in the 61st and Anel Ahmedhodzic gave Sheffield United the lead eight minutes later.

Luton then brought on substitute Carlton Morris, who created the chances that led to two own-goals in four minutes.

Robinson flicked Morris’ cross into his own net to level the game in the 77th. Four minutes later, Morris crossed again and Slimane diverted the ball over the line.

Luton is in 18th place in the league with 15 points — one behind 17th place Everton. Sheffield United has played a game more and is in last place with nine points.

The match was the first in the Premier League in 15 years to be officiated by a black referee. Sam Allison took charge of the game.

