Lucas Raymond scores in OT to send Red Wings over Predators 5-4

DETROIT (AP) — Lucas Raymond scored 2:13 into overtime, and the Detroit Red Wings beat the Nashville Predators 5-4 on Friday night.

Jake Walman had two goals and an assist for Detroit, which improved to 3-8-1 in its last 12 games. Alex DeBrincat had a goal and two assists, while Dylan Larkin added a short-handed goal.

Detroit forward Patrick Kane extended his point streak to six games and reached 1,250 career points with two assists.

Alex Lyon made 33 saves for the Red Wings.

Raymond skated into the slot and scored on a wrist shot to give Detroit its fourth overtime victory this season.

“I wouldn’t say this was a must win, but it obviously was a big one,” Raymond said. “We haven’t been playing the way we want in this last stretch — the way we are capable of and that we showed for 25 games. I think we just need to get back to that.”

Filip Forsberg and Gustav Nyquist each had two goals and an assist for the Predators. Juuse Saros made 18 saves.

The Predators dropped their third straight game. They were 5-0 in overtime this season prior to Friday’s loss.

“I liked the effort. We played well enough to win,” coach Andrew Brunette said. “We just do some funny things at different times. They’re a team that doesn’t need that many opportunities to score and we gave them some free offense, especially in the first period.”

With Raymond in the penalty box, Larkin scored an unassisted goal 4:02 into the game. Larkin’s 13th goal was his second short-handed this season.

Nashville tied it midway through the period when Nyquist passed from behind the net to an open Forsberg.

Walman made it 2-1 with 21.6 seconds remaining in the first, scoring on a one-timer from the left circle off Michael Rasmussen’s feed.

Nyquist scored on a short-handed breakaway with Dante Fabbro in the penalty box at 11:40 of the second period.

Just over two minutes later, Nashville took a 3-2 lead. Forsberg scored from close range again off Tommy Novak’s setup after a Red Wings turnover in their own zone. That gave Forsberg a team-high 18 goals.

“We love the fact that we found a way to get to full points when we were trailing going into the third period,” Detroit coach Derek Lalonde said.

The Red Wings scored twice midway through the third to regain the lead. DeBrincat and Walman scored from the virtually the same spot on the left side.

“You always have to expect adversity at some point,” Walman said. “I think we’re ready for that — the guys in the room are ready for that kind of challenge.”

The Predators tied it at 4 with 7:36 remaining in regulation. Nyquist shoveled in a rebound for his eighth goal of the season.

“That’s a positive, not going out empty-handed but that’s a very winnable game for us,” Forsberg said of his team getting a point. “I thought we were a little too loose in the first period but then I think we turned it on. We’ve just got to find a way to close that one out in the third.”

