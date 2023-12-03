Liverpool score two late goals in 4-3 win against Fulham

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Liverpool scored two goals in a minute late on to beat Fulham 4-3 in the Premier…

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Liverpool scored two goals in a minute late on to beat Fulham 4-3 in the Premier League on Sunday.

Trailing 3-2 at Anfield, goals from Wataru Endo and Trent Alexander-Arnold in the 87th and 88th minutes secured a comeback win.

Liverpool had twice led in the match, but looked set to lose at home for the first time since February when Bobby De Cordova-Reid put Fulham ahead in the 80th.

That was until Endo sparked the comeback and Alexander-Arnold hit the winner soon after to extend the Merseyside team’s 100 percent winning home record this season and moved it to within two points of leader Arsenal.

Liverpool had taken the lead in the 20th through an own goal from Fulham goalkeeper Bernd Leno after Alexander-Arnold’s long-range 25-yard free kick.

Fulham evened the score four minutes later when former Liverpool player Harry Wilson squeezed a near-post shot under keeper Caoimhin Kelleher from Antonee Robinson’s cross.

The home team retook the lead in brilliant fashion as Alexis Mac Allister drove a shot into the top corner in the 38th.

Fulham evened the score again in the third minute of first-half stoppage time through Kenny Tete who headed in after Raul Jimenez flicked the ball on from a corner.

Leno denied Salah just before the break and Darwin Nunez smashed a shot against the crossbar in the second half.

Fulham went ahead when substitute De Cordova-Reid out-jumped Kostas Tsimikas at the far post.

Endo had a header saved and Salah fired the rebound over before Liverpool went on to complete its comeback.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.