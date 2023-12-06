Liverpool defender Joel Matip set to miss rest of season after rupturing ACL

SHEFFIELD, England (AP) — Liverpool center back Joel Matip could be out for the season after rupturing his ACL.
Matip sustained the injury during Liverpool’s 4-3 win over Fulham on Sunday, when grasped his right knee before leaving in the second half.
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp confirmed the nature of Matip’s injury after his team’s 2-0 win at Sheffield United on Wednesday.
“It’s an ACL, ruptured,” Klopp said. “Very unfortunate, but that’s it.”
It leaves Liverpool with Ibrahima Konate and Joe Gomez as possible center-back partners for captain Virgil van Dijk.
