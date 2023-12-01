Leon Draisaitl breaks late tie, Oilers beat Jets 3-1 for 4th straight victory

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Leon Draisaitl broke a tie on a power play with 2:13 left and the Edmonton Oilers…

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Leon Draisaitl broke a tie on a power play with 2:13 left and the Edmonton Oilers beat the Winnipeg Jets 3-1 on Thursday night for their fourth straight victory.

Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse tied at 1 with 6:49 to go with a straight-on shot from just inside the blue line that hit goalie Connor Hellebuyck’s glove and bounced into the net.

“I was just trying to shoot through a screen and you never know what happens,” Nurse said.

Ryan McLeod capped the scoring with an empty-netter with 20 seconds left. Stuart Skinner made 25 saves to help Edmonton improve to 9-12-1.

“If there’s a right way to win, that’s what it looks like,” Skinner said. “I thought the guys stuck with it all night. I thought we did just a great job in both ends overall.”

Cole Perfetti scored on a first-period power play for Winnipeg and Hellebuyck stopped 36 shots.

“We’ve been talking about getting more guys to the net and that’s how you’re going to score,” Perfetti said. “It’s hard to beat a goalie clean, so kind of getting greasy ones, getting traffic in front.”

The Jets have lost three straight to fall to 12-8-2.

“Our biggest problem tonight was faceoffs,” Winnipeg coach Rick Bowness said. “They killed us in the faceoff circle, so you’re chasing them all the time. We’re not trying to sit back, but they’re winning so many faceoffs we end up chasing them. We won 29%, they won 71%.” Edmonton defenseman Evan Bouchard stretched his points streak to eight games with an assist on Draisaitl’s goal. He has two goals and eight assists in that span.

Connor McDavid had the primary assist on the goal, extending his points streak to six games with four goals and 12 assists.

UP NEXT

Oilers: Host Carolina on Wednesday night.

Jets: Host Chicago on Saturday night.

