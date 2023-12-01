Las Palmas overpowers Getafe 2-0 in Spanish league win

MADRID (AP) — California-born Julian Araujo got his first goal of the season and veteran striker Cristian Herrera scored his…

MADRID (AP) — California-born Julian Araujo got his first goal of the season and veteran striker Cristian Herrera scored his first top-tier goal since the 2014-5 campaign as Las Palmas beat Getafe 2-0 in the Spanish league on Friday.

Getafe came into the game unbeaten in its last eight but it was no match for a home side which dominated from kickoff.

Full back Araujo opened the scoring shortly before halftime with a looping header.

Herrera came off the bench with five minutes remaining for only his third league appearance of the season and added a second in injury time after good work on the right from Marvin Park.

“I remember that the last goal I scored in the first division was in the ’14-’15 season against Espanyol,” the 32-year-old Herrera told Movistar. “This is my first goal with this team from where I am from and it provoked a lot of memories and emotions.

“Today I took my chance and so now I just have to keep working away the same as always.”

The result could have been a lot worse for the visitors, who played almost the entire second half with 10 men after Paraguay defender Omar Alderete was sent off. Sandro and Alberto Moleiro both had goals ruled out for Las Palmas.

The result lifts Las Palmas into eighth place with 21 points from 15 games, two more points than Getafe.

Real Madrid tops the table on goal difference from Girona.

