Langer and son win another PNC Championship. Oosthuizen makes it 2 in a row in South Africa

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Bernhard Langer capped off his memorable, record-setting season by teaming with his son to post a 13-under 59 in 30 mph wind for a two-shot victory Sunday in the PNC Championship.

Langer and son Jason, who works for an investment bank in New York, had 10 birdies in 11 holes to overcame a three-shot deficit early. Langer tied the PNC Championship record with his fifth win — three with Jason, two with older son Stefan. Raymond Floyd also won five titles.

Tiger Woods and 14-year-old son Charlie tied for fifth after a 61. The highlight was Charlie chipping in for birdie on the ninth hole with a celebration that looked very much like his father, who could only smile.

David Duval and son Brady finished birdie-eagle to be runner-up.

The 66-year-old Langer, a two-time Masters champion, earlier this year set the PGA Tour Champions record with his 46th career victory.

EUROPEAN TOUR AND SUNSHINE TOUR

HERITAGE DEL OMBRE, Mauritius (AP) — Louis Oosthuizen won the Mauritius Open for his second title in two weeks, closing with a 3-under 69 to hold off Laurie Canter.

Oosthuizen had gone five years without winning and then picked up two in a row, winning last week in the Alfred Dunhill Championship. Both tournaments were co-sanctioned by the European tour and Sunshine tours.

His latest win came at Heritage La Reserve Golf Club, which Oosthuizen helped design.

Canter pulled ahead briefly on the front nine with Oosthuizen had two early bogeys. But the former British Open champion ran off four birdies in a seven-hole stretch around the turn. He led by one going to the par-5 18th, where a birdie gave him a two-shot win.

Sebastian Soderberg closed with a 63 and tied for third with Jacques De Villiers (71) and Daniel Brown (65).

PGA TOUR

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — The final round of the PGA Tour qualifying tournament was postponed until Monday because of flooding at both golf courses from torrential rain.

Sawgrass Country Club and the Dye course at the TPC Sawgrass received more than 4 inches of rain, with more weather in the forecast for Sunday, leading to the delay.

The top five finishers and ties earn PGA Tour cards for 2024, the first pure version of Q-school since 2012.

OTHER TOURS

Denwit Boriboonsub of Thailand closed with a 7-under 64 for a three-shot victory over Henrik Stenson in the Saudi Open, the final Asian Tour event of the year.

