Kaprizov scores 2 to lead Wild past Bruins 4-3 in OT

BOSTON (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov scored his second goal of the game at 2:54 of overtime to lift the Minnesota Wild to a 4-3 win over the Boston Bruins.

Ryan Hartman and Marcus Johansson also scored for the Wild, and Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 40 shots. Minnesota improved to 8-3 since John Hynes replaced the fired Dean Evason as coach on Nov. 27.

David Pastrnak scored twice and Brad Marchand also had a goal for the Bruins, who are 5-1-3 in their last nine games. Linus Ullmark finished with 27 saves.

Marchand tied it with 66 seconds left in regulation, sending the Bruins to their fourth consecutive overtime game.

FLYERS 3, DEVILS 2, OT

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Owen Tippett stole the puck in the Devils zone and scored at 3:25 of overtime to help Philadelphia beat New Jersey and extend its point streak to nine games.

Ryan Poehling had both regulation goals for the Flyers and Samuel Ersson made 24 saves as Philadelphia improved to 8-0-1 in its run.

Michael McLeod and Jesper Bratt tallied for the Devils, while Vitek Vanecek had 23 saves, including two good ones in overtime.

BLACKHAWKS 3, AVALANCHE 2

CHICAGO (AP) — Tyler Johnson snapped a third-period tie and Connor Bedard had two assists, helping Chicago beat Colorado.

Ryan Donato added a goal and an assist for last-place Chicago, which had lost four in a row. Lukas Reichel also scored, and Petr Mrazek made 35 saves.

Valeri Nichushkin had two goals for Colorado, which had won three of four. MacKinnon extended his point streak to a career-high 16 games, and Alexandar Georgiev had 19 saves.

COYOTES 4, SENATORS 3

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Michael Kesselring scored with 3:33 remaining to cap a four-goal comeback and Arizona spoiled the return of Ottawa interim coach Jacques Martin.

Jack McBain, J.J. Moser and Clayton Keller also scored for the Coyotes, who trailed 3-0 after the first period. Karel Vejmelka stopped all 16 shots he faced after replacing Connor Ingram, who gave up three goals on six shots.

Angus Crookshank, Josh Norris and Dominik Kubalik scored for the Senators in their first game since coach D.J. Smith was fired Monday. Martin was 342-255-96 in his first stint as Ottawa coach from 1996-04. Daniel Alfredsson made his debut as an assistant coach.

Joonas Korpisalo made 34 saves for the Senators.

ISLANDERS 3, OILERS 1

NEW YORK (AP) — Anders Lee and Bo Horvat scored power-play goals and New York beat Edmonton.

Simon Holmstrom scored his league-leading fifth short-handed goal and Ilya Sorokin stopped 30 shots as the Islanders snapped a two-game skid.

Leon Draisaitl scored for Edmonton and Stuart Skinner made 17 saves in the Oilers’ third straight loss.

HURRICANES 6, GOLDEN KNIGHTS 3

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Michael Bunting had a goal and two assists, Brady Skjei added a goal and an assist, and Carolina matched its highest-scoring output of the season.

Andrei Svechnikov, Jordan Staal, Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Seth Jarvis also scored, and Sebastian Aho had three assists as the Hurricanes extended their point streak to five games (3-0-2). Pyotr Kochetkov made 30 saves to earn his third victory in eight nights.

William Carrier had two goals and Nicolas Hague also scored for Vegas, which lost for the second time in three games following a seven-game points streak. Brett Howden had two assists. Logan Thompson gave up six goals on 28 shots before he was pulled with more than 15 minutes remaining, and Jiri stopped all 10 shots he faced.

RANGERS 5, MAPLE LEAFS 2

TORONTO (AP) — Mika Zibanejad scored twice and Igor Shesterkin made 31 saves as New York beat Toronto.

Braden Schneider, Alexis Lafreniere and Artemi Panarin also scored for the Eastern Conference-leading Rangers. Former Leafs defenseman Erik Gustafsson and Blake Wheeler both had three assists.

Auston Matthews scored twice for Toronto, and William Nylander had an assist to stretch his point streak to nine games. Martin Jones stopped 31 shots as the Maple Leafs snapped a nine-game point streak (6-0-3).

CANUCKS 5, PREDATORS 2

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Elias Pettersson and Pius Suter each had a goal and an assist to lead Vancouver.

Nils Hoglander, Nils Aman and Teddy Blueger also scored and Casey DeSmith made 26 saves for the Canucks, who are 6-0-1 over their last seven games. Quinn Hughes and Ilya Mikheyev each had two assists.

Jeremy Lauzon and Cody Glass scored and Juuse Saros made 19 saves for the Predators, whose four-game winning streak ended. Kevin Lankinen replaced Saros early in the third period and finished with 11 saves.

KINGS 4, SHARKS 1

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Anze Kopitar had a goal and an assist as Los Angeles beat San Jose for another big road win.

Trevor Moore got his team-leading 15th goal, Alex Laferriere also scored and Trevor Lewis added an empty-netter for the Kings. Kevin Fiala had two assists as Los Angeles improved to an NHL-best 13-1-1 on the road.

David Rittich made 14 saves in his Kings debut and nearly completed the shutout.

Jacob MacDonald scored for the Sharks with just more than a minute left. Kaapo Kahkonen made 35 saves as San Jose lost its third straight.

LIGHTNING 6, BLUES 1

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — NHL points leader Nikita Kucherov had two goals, Andrei Vasilevskiy made 28 saves and Tampa Bay beat St. Louis.

Michael Eyssimont, Tyler Motte, Haydn Fleury and Nicholas Paul also scored for the Lightning, who have won five of 12. Steven Stamkos had three assists to move past Theo Fleury (1,088) into 67th place on the career points list with 1,090.

Blues goalie Jordan Binnington was pulled in the second period after allowing five goals on 23 shots. St. Louis interim coach Drew Bannister lost in his first road game following a pair of home victories after taking over when Craig Berube was fired on Dec. 12.

The Blues got a power-play goal from Justin Faulk with 4:05 left. He ended a 34-game goal drought.

BLUE JACKETS 9, SABRES 4

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Kirill Marchenko scored three consecutive goals for his second career hat trick, and Columbus beat spiraling Buffalo.

Johnny Gaudreau had a goal and two assists, and Sean Kuraly, Adam Fantilli, Cole Sillinger and Kent Johnson had a goal and assist apiece. Erik Gudbranson also scored in an outing the Blue Jackets broke open by scoring seven consecutive times over a 21:52 stretch spanning the first and second periods. Daniil Tarasov stopped 25 shots.

For Buffalo, Rasmus Dahlin opened the scoring 30 seconds in, and captain Kyle Okposo ended the Blue Jackets’ seven-goal surge by scoring with 66 seconds left in the second period. Casey Mittelstadt had three assists, and Tage Thompson and Dylan Cozens also scored for Buffalo.

Devon Levi allowed four goals on 18 shots 7:37 into the second period before he was replaced by Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, who gave up five goals on 16 shots.

