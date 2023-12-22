Kane scores twice, again in shootout, as Red Wings end 4-game skid with 7-6 win over Flyers

DETROIT (AP) — Patrick Kane had two goals during Detroit’s five-goal first period and also scored during the shootout as…

DETROIT (AP) — Patrick Kane had two goals during Detroit’s five-goal first period and also scored during the shootout as the Red Wings snapped a four-game losing streak with a 7-6 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Friday night.

Dylan Larkin scored the tying goal in the third period after the Red Wings squandered a 5-1 lead and the Flyers briefly pulled ahead 6-5.

Daniel Sprong, J.T. Compher and Shayne Gostisbehere also scored for Detroit while Alex DeBrincat had three assists, including the 200th of his career. Detroit goaltender James Reimer stopped 37 shots.

Philadelphia tied it at 5-5 on Scott Laughton’s goal in the third. Bobby Brink, Sean Couturier, Morgan Frost, Garnet Hathaway and Owen Tippett also scored for Philadelphia. Carter Hart made 31 saves.

OILERS 4, RANGERS 3

NEW YORK (AP) — Warren Foegele and Ryan McLeod each had a goal and an assist in Edmonton’s four-goal third period, helping the Oilers beat New York.

Zach Hyman and Evander Kane scored 1:08 apart early in the third to get the Oilers’ comeback started for their second straight win after losing three straight. Stuart Skinner stopped 31 shots.

Mika Zibanejad had a goal and an assist for New York, which had won three straight. Blake Wheeler and Will Cuylle also scored, and Chris Kreider had two assists.

Jonathan Quick finished with 24 saves while taking his first regulation loss of the season after a 9-0-1 start.

CANADIENS 5, BLACKHAWKS 2

CHICAGO (AP) — Juraj Slafkovsky, Nick Suzuki and David Savard each had a goal and an assist, and Montreal erased a two-goal deficit to beat Chicago.

Mitchell Stephens and Josh Anderson also scored for Montreal, which trailed 2-0 early in the second period. Cayden Primeau made 19 saves.

Stephens started Montreal’s comeback with his first goal since March 3, 2020. Anderson and Slafkovsky scored 2:31 apart late in the middle frame to put the Canadiens ahead.

Savard added an empty-netter with 1:56 left.

Ryan Donato scored for a second straight game and Jason Dickinson fired in a career-high 10th goal, but the last-place Blackhawks once again failed to protect a lead. Petr Mrazek made 23 saves.

JETS 5, BRUINS 1

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, (AP) — Nino Niederreiter scored a pair of power-play goals and had an assist to help Winnipeg defeat Boston.

Winnipeg’s Gabriel Vilardi extended his goal-scoring streak to five games with a goal and one assist, while Josh Morrissey and Adam Lowry also scored goals. Mark Scheifele contributed a pair of assists for the Jets, who are 8-1-1 their past 10 outings.

They also stretched a franchise record by holding opponents to three or fewer goals in 22 consecutive games. Connor Hellebuyck made 24 saves

Boston defenseman Brandon Carlo spoiled Hellebuyck’s shutout bid with 5:38 remaining in the third period. Jeremy Swayman stopped 28 shots.

