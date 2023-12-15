Kailer Yamamoto scores 2 early goals to spark Kraken to 7-1 romp over Blackhawks

SEATTLE (AP) — Continuing to get contributions from the depth players might be what the Seattle Kraken need to turnaround…

SEATTLE (AP) — Continuing to get contributions from the depth players might be what the Seattle Kraken need to turnaround their sluggish, disappointing start.

Kailer Yamamoto scored twice in the first period, Oliver Bjorkstrand had a goal and two assists and the Kraken shut down rookie sensation Connor Bedard in a 7-1 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks on Thursday night.

Seattle won consecutive games for just the third time this season and the first time without needing overtime. The Kraken snapped an eight-game losing streak with a 4-0 victory over Florida on Tuesday night and followed up by overpowering the outmatched Blackhawks.

“It’s big for the confidence, big for the team,” Yamamoto said. “I know we had a tough stretch there but the ability to get these last two wins was big for us.”

Yamamoto scored 3:07 into the game and added a second late in the period, although the goal was originally awarded to Pierre-Edouard Bellemare. But it was continued contributions from Seattle’s fourth-line, which was vitally important to the success the Kraken had last season.

Yamamoto and Bellemare have combined for five goals in the last two games.

“They got us off to a great start tonight and continued to provide it throughout the night,” Seattle coach Dave Hakstol said. “That scoring that they’ve provided the last couple of nights that’s been a big part of our success.”

Bjorkstrand, Tye Kartye and Eeli Tolvanen scored during the three-goal second period, and Jared McCann and Bellemare scored 21 seconds apart early in the third period. McCann’s goal was his team-leading 14th of the season.

Seattle goalie Joey Daccord followed up his first career shutout by stopping 21 of 22 shots.

Chicago goalie Arvid Soderblom allowed seven goals on 24 shots and was replaced by Petr Mrazek in the third period. It was the second time this season Soderblom allowed seven goals.

Taylor Raddysh scored his fifth of the season at 3:03 of the second period to pull Chicago to 2-1. The goal came off a bad turnover by Seattle’s Jamie Oleksiak, but the Kraken were otherwise strong defensively and didn’t allow Bedard much space on the ice.

“It’s frustrating. You never want to perform like that,” Raddysh said. “I think we’re a better group than that and we should be a group that comes ready and hungry every day wanting to prove to teams that we’re ready to work. I feel like we have a lot more to show than that and we didn’t do that tonight.”

Bedard had only three shots and saw his 10-game road points streak end. His best chance came with about 10 minutes left and was turned aside by Daccord.

Seattle seemed on notice when the rookie was on the ice.

“Just wanted to make sure guys were alert and aware of some of his special abilities he has when they were out there,” Hakstol said.

Chicago’s Tyler Johnson skated in his 700th career game in his home state. From the Spokane area, he became the second player from the state of Washington to reach the 700-game mark, joining T.J. Oshie.

Johnson wasn’t interested in achievements after the poor effort.

“It’s just unacceptable for this to continue to happen. We have to figure something out,” Johnson said.

UP NEXT

Blackhawks: Host Vancouver on Sunday.

Kraken: Host Los Angeles on Saturday night.

