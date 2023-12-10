Jose Mourinho’s Roma holds on for 1-1 draw with Fiorentina despite ending with 9 men

ROME (AP) — Jose Mourinho’s Roma earned a point that seemed like a victory. The Giallorossi held on with only…

ROME (AP) — Jose Mourinho’s Roma earned a point that seemed like a victory.

The Giallorossi held on with only nine men for a 1-1 draw with visiting Fiorentina in Serie A on Sunday.

Roma moved up to fourth place and into the Champions League spots — a significant step for a team that didn’t qualify for Europe’s elite competition during Mourinho’s first two seasons in charge.

But it was a costly point for Roma as Paulo Dybala limped off with an apparent injury and Romelu Lukaku was shown a red card that will keep him out of a match against Bologna next weekend.

Lukaku crouched down to head in a cross from Dybala five minutes in at the Stadio Olimpico. Dybala then limped off 20 minutes later.

After Roma full back Nicola Zalewski picked up his second yellow card midway through the second half, Lucas Martinez-Quarta equalized for Fiorentina by flicking in a header with his back to the goal.

Lukaku was then shown a straight red for a foul on Christian Kouame in the 87th.

But Mourinho’s men held tight and extended their unbeaten run at home to six matches.

Roma moved within four points of struggling third-place AC Milan.

Fiorentina is only one point behind Roma in seventh.

THIAGO MOTTA’S IMPACT

Bologna won 2-1 at last-place Salernitana for its first away victory of the season and moved into fifth place, level on points with Roma.

Joshua Zirkzee scored twice before Simy pulled one back for the hosts.

Having taken over for the late Sinisa Mihajlovic early last season, Thiago Motta coached Bologna to a ninth-place finish last season and now has the club in contention for a spot in Europe.

Also, Frosinone and Torino drew 0-0, and Monza beat Genoa 1-0 with a goal from Dany Mota.

___

