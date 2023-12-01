Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey out for Sixers vs. Celtics

BOSTON (AP) — The Philadelphia 76ers were without reigning NBA MVP Joel Embiid and guard Tyrese Maxey, their top two…

BOSTON (AP) — The Philadelphia 76ers were without reigning NBA MVP Joel Embiid and guard Tyrese Maxey, their top two scorers, for Friday night’s game against the Eastern Conference-leading Boston Celtics.

Both players were listed as having an illness. Nicolas Batum (finger), Kelly Oubre Jr. (rib) and Danuel House Jr. (sore leg) were also out.

Embiid, who is averaging 32 points and 11 rebounds per game, missed a game at Minnesota last week as well as Wednesday’s game at New Orleans. The Sixers lost both.

Boston (14-4) led Philadelphia (12-6) in the Atlantic Division heading into Friday night’s game, the third meeting between the teams this season. Each team had won one of the previous matchups.

