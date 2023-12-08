Hoffenheim beats Bochum to end four-game winless streak in Bundesliga

BERLIN (AP) — Croatian striker Andrej Kramaric scored one and made another as Hoffenheim snapped a four-game winless streak with…

BERLIN (AP) — Croatian striker Andrej Kramaric scored one and made another as Hoffenheim snapped a four-game winless streak with a 3-1 win over Bochum in the Bundesliga on Friday.

Coming into the match, Hoffenheim had won only four points at home, the fewest of all 18 German clubs.

But it was the hungrier of the two teams from the off and it took the lead in the 32nd minute, albeit thanks to a stroke of luck. Dutch striker Wout Weghorst took an inviting pass from Kramaric and, although his shot was saved, it hit Bochum defender Erhan Mašović and rebounded over the line.

Kramaric was involved again 11 minutes later when Hoffenheim doubled its lead. He seized on a low cross from the right and neatly wrong-footed the Bochum defense before hammering home from close range.

Bochum came more into the game in the second half but only five of its 22 shots were on target and substitute Ihlas Bebou sealed the game for the home side with the third goal 14 minutes from time.

Gonçalo Paciência scored a consolation goal for Bochum with a superb volley in the 90th.

The result allowed sixth-placed Hoffenheim to close the gap with fifth-placed Borussia Dortmund to two points. Dortmund plays RB Lepizig at home on Saturday.

Bochum remained in 12th.

