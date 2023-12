Finalist voting for the 2023 Heisman Trophy, with first-, second- and third-place votes and total points (voting on 3-2-1 basis):…

Player 1st 2nd 3rd Total Jayden Daniels, LSU 503 217 86 2,029 Michael Penix Jr., Washington 292 341 143 1,701 Bo Nix, Oregon 51 205 322 885 Marvin Harrison Jr., Ohio State 20 78 136 352

