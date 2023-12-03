Hall of Fame-Contemporary Era Voting

Balloting results for the 2023 election of players by the Contemporary Era Committee: (12 votes needed for election) Jim Leyland…

Balloting results for the 2023 election of players by the Contemporary Era Committee:

(12 votes needed for election)

Jim Leyland (15 votes, 93.8; Lou Piniella (11 votes, 68.8%); Bill White (10 votes, 62.5%); Cito Gaston, Davey Johnson, Ed Montague, Hank Peters and Joe West received three or fewer votes each.

The 16-member Contemporary Era Committee is comprised of Hall of Fame members Jeff Bagwell, Tom Glavine, Chipper Jones, Bud Selig, Ted Simmons, Jim Thome and Joe Torre; major league executives Sandy Alderson, Bill DeWitt, Michael Hill, Ken Kendrick, Andy MacPhail and Phyllis Merhige; and veteran media members Sean Forman, Jack O’Connell and Jesus Ortiz.

