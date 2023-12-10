Haaland misses City’s win at Luton with foot injury. Guardiola hopes he is back for Club World Cup

LUTON, England (AP) — Erling Haaland was ruled out of Manchester City’s 2-1 win at Luton in the Premier League…

LUTON, England (AP) — Erling Haaland was ruled out of Manchester City’s 2-1 win at Luton in the Premier League on Sunday because of a foot injury.

City manager Pep Guardiola said Haaland had a “bone stress reaction” after the 1-0 loss to Aston Villa on Wednesday.

Guardiola wouldn’t put a timeline on Haaland’s absence, saying: “Week by week, day by day — we will see what happens.”

It wasn’t immediately clear which foot Haaland has injured.

City plays Red Star Belgrade in the Champions League on Wednesday and has already advanced to the round of 16. Then it is Crystal Palace at home on Saturday before City heads off to Saudi Arabia for the Club World Cup, ahead of its semifinal match on Dec. 19.

“Hopefully we can recover him for the (Club) World Cup,” Guardiola said.

The Norway striker is the top scorer in the league with 14 goals in 15 games.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.