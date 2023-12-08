Live Radio
Home » Sports » Grant Thornton Invitational Scores

Grant Thornton Invitational Scores

The Associated Press

December 8, 2023, 4:30 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Friday

At Gold Course

Naples, Fla.

Purse: $4 million

Yardage: 7,382; Par: 72

First Round

N.Korda/T.Finau 29-27—56
L.Maguire/L.Glover 27-30—57
M.Khang/D.McCarthy 30-27—57
C.Hull/J.Rose 29-29—58
L.Ko/J.Day 29-29—58
R.Yin/N.Taylor 29-29—58
R.Zhang/S.Theegala 30-28—58
A.Corpuz/C.Champ 30-29—59
B.Henderson/C.Conners 30-29—59
L.Thompson/R.Fowler 29-31—60
M.Sagstrom/L.Aberg 31-29—60
L.Vu/J.Dahmen 32-29—61
C.Boutier/H.English 33-30—63
A.Lee/B.Horschel 33-31—64
M.Reid/R.Henley 33-31—64
C.Knight/T.Hoge 35-31—66

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports
Federal News Network Logo
Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up