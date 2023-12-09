Live Radio
Grant Thornton Invitational Scores

The Associated Press

December 9, 2023, 5:06 PM

Saturday

At Gold Course

Naples, Fla.

Purse: $4 million

Yardage: 7,382; Par: 72

Second Round

L.Ko/J.Day 58-66—124
L.Maguire/L.Glover 57-69—126
N.Korda/T.Finau 56-70—126
B.Henderson/C.Conners 59-69—128
L.Thompson/R.Fowler 60-68—128
M.Khang/D.McCarthy 57-71—128
R.Yin/N.Taylor 58-70—128
C.Hull/J.Rose 58-72—130
C.Boutier/H.English 63-69—132
M.Sagstrom/L.Aberg 60-72—132
R.Zhang/S.Theegala 58-74—132
L.Vu/J.Dahmen 61-72—133
M.Reid/R.Henley 64-70—134
A.Lee/B.Horschel 64-71—135
A.Corpuz/C.Champ 59-78—137
C.Knight/T.Hoge 66-71—137

