Grant Thornton Invitational Scores

Saturday
At Gold Course
Naples, Fla.
Purse: $4 million
Yardage: 7,382; Par: 72
Second Round
|L.Ko/J.Day
|58-66—124
|L.Maguire/L.Glover
|57-69—126
|N.Korda/T.Finau
|56-70—126
|B.Henderson/C.Conners
|59-69—128
|L.Thompson/R.Fowler
|60-68—128
|M.Khang/D.McCarthy
|57-71—128
|R.Yin/N.Taylor
|58-70—128
|C.Hull/J.Rose
|58-72—130
|C.Boutier/H.English
|63-69—132
|M.Sagstrom/L.Aberg
|60-72—132
|R.Zhang/S.Theegala
|58-74—132
|L.Vu/J.Dahmen
|61-72—133
|M.Reid/R.Henley
|64-70—134
|A.Lee/B.Horschel
|64-71—135
|A.Corpuz/C.Champ
|59-78—137
|C.Knight/T.Hoge
|66-71—137
