Grant Thornton Invitational Scores

Friday
At Gold Course
Naples, Fla.
Purse: $4 million
Yardage: 7,382; Par: 72
First Round
|N.Korda/T.Finau
|29-27—56
|L.Maguire/L.Glover
|27-30—57
|M.Khang/D.McCarthy
|30-27—57
|C.Hull/J.Rose
|29-29—58
|L.Ko/J.Day
|29-29—58
|R.Yin/N.Taylor
|29-29—58
|R.Zhang/S.Theegala
|30-28—58
|A.Corpuz/C.Champ
|30-29—59
|B.Henderson/C.Conners
|30-29—59
|L.Thompson/R.Fowler
|29-31—60
|M.Sagstrom/L.Aberg
|31-29—60
|L.Vu/J.Dahmen
|32-29—61
|C.Boutier/H.English
|33-30—63
|A.Lee/B.Horschel
|33-31—64
|M.Reid/R.Henley
|33-31—64
|C.Knight/T.Hoge
|35-31—66
