Grant Thornton Invitational Par Scores

Sunday
At Gold Course
Naples, Fla.
Purse: $4 million
Yardage: 7,382; Par: 72
Final Round
|L.Ko/J.Day, $1,000,000
|58-66-66—190
|-26
|B.Henderson/C.Conners, $560,000
|59-69-63—191
|-25
|M.Sagstrom/L.Aberg, $330,000
|60-72-60—192
|-24
|M.Khang/D.McCarthy, $232,500
|57-71-65—193
|-23
|N.Korda/T.Finau, $232,500
|56-70-67—193
|-23
|L.Maguire/L.Glover, $185,000
|57-69-68—194
|-22
|L.Thompson/R.Fowler, $185,000
|60-68-66—194
|-22
|R.Yin/N.Taylor, $170,000
|58-70-67—195
|-21
|C.Hull/J.Rose, $151,667
|58-72-66—196
|-20
|L.Vu/J.Dahmen, $151,667
|61-72-63—196
|-20
|R.Zhang/S.Theegala, $151,667
|58-74-64—196
|-20
|C.Boutier/H.English, $140,000
|63-69-65—197
|-19
|M.Reid/R.Henley, $135,000
|64-70-66—200
|-16
|A.Corpuz/C.Champ, $127,500
|59-78-65—202
|-14
|A.Lee/B.Horschel, $127,500
|64-71-67—202
|-14
|C.Knight/T.Hoge, $120,000
|66-71-66—203
|-13
