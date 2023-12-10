Grant Thornton Invitational Par Scores

Sunday At Gold Course Naples, Fla. Purse: $4 million Yardage: 7,382; Par: 72 Final Round L.Ko/J.Day, $1,000,000 58-66-66—190 -26 B.Henderson/C.Conners,…

Sunday

At Gold Course

Naples, Fla.

Purse: $4 million

Yardage: 7,382; Par: 72

Final Round

L.Ko/J.Day, $1,000,000 58-66-66—190 -26 B.Henderson/C.Conners, $560,000 59-69-63—191 -25 M.Sagstrom/L.Aberg, $330,000 60-72-60—192 -24 M.Khang/D.McCarthy, $232,500 57-71-65—193 -23 N.Korda/T.Finau, $232,500 56-70-67—193 -23 L.Maguire/L.Glover, $185,000 57-69-68—194 -22 L.Thompson/R.Fowler, $185,000 60-68-66—194 -22 R.Yin/N.Taylor, $170,000 58-70-67—195 -21 C.Hull/J.Rose, $151,667 58-72-66—196 -20 L.Vu/J.Dahmen, $151,667 61-72-63—196 -20 R.Zhang/S.Theegala, $151,667 58-74-64—196 -20 C.Boutier/H.English, $140,000 63-69-65—197 -19 M.Reid/R.Henley, $135,000 64-70-66—200 -16 A.Corpuz/C.Champ, $127,500 59-78-65—202 -14 A.Lee/B.Horschel, $127,500 64-71-67—202 -14 C.Knight/T.Hoge, $120,000 66-71-66—203 -13

