Grant Thornton Invitational Par Scores

Saturday
At Gold Course
Naples, Fla.
Purse: $4 million
Yardage: 7,382; Par: 72
Second Round
|L.Ko/J.Day
|58-66—124
|-20
|L.Maguire/L.Glover
|57-69—126
|-18
|N.Korda/T.Finau
|56-70—126
|-18
|B.Henderson/C.Conners
|59-69—128
|-16
|L.Thompson/R.Fowler
|60-68—128
|-16
|M.Khang/D.McCarthy
|57-71—128
|-16
|R.Yin/N.Taylor
|58-70—128
|-16
|C.Hull/J.Rose
|58-72—130
|-14
|C.Boutier/H.English
|63-69—132
|-12
|M.Sagstrom/L.Aberg
|60-72—132
|-12
|R.Zhang/S.Theegala
|58-74—132
|-12
|L.Vu/J.Dahmen
|61-72—133
|-11
|M.Reid/R.Henley
|64-70—134
|-10
|A.Lee/B.Horschel
|64-71—135
|-9
|A.Corpuz/C.Champ
|59-78—137
|-7
|C.Knight/T.Hoge
|66-71—137
|-7
