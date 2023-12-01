Goalie Tristan Jarry scores into empty net in Penguins’ 4-2 victory over Lightning

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Goalie Tristan Jarry scored an empty-net goal and made 39 saves in the Pittsburgh Penguins; 4-2…

Jarry stopped a dump-in and sent the puck end-to-end into the net with 1:08 left.

Jeff Carter scored the go-ahead goal in the third period for the Penguins, who also got goals from Sidney Crosby and Drew O’Connor.

Steven Stamkos and Tanner Jeannot scored for the Lightning. NHL points leader Nikita Kucherov had two assists to tie his career high with an eight-game points streak. He finished with a team-record 28 points (in 14 games) for the month of November.

Lightning goalie Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 25 shots.

GOLDEN KNIGHTS 4, CANUCKS 1

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Jack Eichel had a goal and two assists in his 500th regular-season NHL game and Vegas beat Vancouver.

Ivan Barbashev, William Karlsson and Brett Howden also scored to help the defending Stanley Cup champions stop a three-game slide in improving to 15-5-4.

Adin Hill stopped all 16 shots he faced before leaving as a precaution for a lower-body injury. Logan Thompson took over in the third period, stopping five of six shots.

Andrei Kuzmenko scored for the Canucks.

WILD 6, PREDATORS 1

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Connor Dewar had a hat trick and added an assist, Filip Gustavsson made 26 saves and Minnesota ended Nashville’s winning streak at six games.

Prior to Thursday, Dewar had never had more than a goal and two points in an NHL game. He appeared to score a fourth goal with just over four minutes remaining, but it was taken away after the Predators challenged the play as offside.

Kirill Kaprizov had a goal and an assist, and Jake Middleton and Pat Maroon also scored for the Wild. They have won both games under new coach John Hynes.

Juuso Parssinen scored for Nashville.

BRUINS 3, SHARKS 0

BOSTON (AP) — Paval Zacha had a goal and an assist and Boston beat San Jose to end a three-game losing streak.

Danton Heinen and Jake DeBrusk also scored. Jeremy Swayman — pulled Monday night in a 5-2 loss to Columbus — stopped 28 shots he faced for his second shutout this season.

David Pastrnak added two assists for the Bruins, who beat the NHL-worst Sharks for the 13th straight time. MacKenzie Blackwood made 32 saves for San Jose.

MAPLE LEAFS 4, KRAKEN 3, SO

TORONTO (AP) — Mitch Marner had his second career hat trick and added the shootout winner in Toronto’s victory over Seattle.

Auston Matthews also scored in the shootout and had two assists to help Toronto improve to 12-6-3. Joseph Woll made 37 saves.

Jared McCann scored twice for Seatttle. Eeli Tolvanen added a goal and Philipp Grubauer stopped 25 shots.

Wearing a full shield and cage after taking a puck to the jaw against Florida on Tuesday night, Marner ended an eight-game goal drought with the offensive flurry. He also scored three goals against Detroit on Feb. 26, 2022.

CAPITALS 5, DUCKS 4

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Tom Wilson scored with 5:38 left to complete his first career hat trick in his 700th game and Washington extended Anaheim’s losing streak to eight.

Wilson scored twice during Washington’s four-goal first period. He added a late power-play goal after Anaheim trimmed it to 4-3 on Brock McGinn’s goal with 8:15 to play.

Frank Vatrano added a goal for the Ducks with 27 seconds to go, but the Caps hung on.

Alex Ovechkin got his second assist of the night on Wilson’s third goal, giving him 1,499 career points. Nic Dowd and Anthony Mantha also scored and Darcy Kuemper made 28 saves for the Caps, who have won seven of nine.

Tristan Luneau scored his first NHL goal for Anaheim and Brett Leason had a goal and an assist against his former team.

COYOTES 4, AVALANCHE 3, OT

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Nick Bjugstad scored 4:39 into overtime and Arizona outlasted Colorado for its season-high third straight victory.

Michael Carcone, Travis Boyd and Nick Schmaltz also scored for Arizona, and Connor Ingram had 28 saves. The winning has come against the last three Stanley Cup winners — Tampa Bay (2021), Colorado (2022) and Vegas (2023). The Tampa Bay and Colorado wins were at 4,400-seat Mullett Arena.

Bjugstad was slashed by Bowen Byram on a breakaway in overtime that was nearly a penalty shot. Seconds after the resulting power play expired, Bjugstad beat Alexandar Georgiev for his fifth goal of the season.

Nathan MacKinnon, Cale Makar and Miles Wood scored for the Avalanche, who had won seven of eight and were attempting to tie the New York Rangers for the league lead in victories at 16.

ISLANDERS 5, HURRICANES 4, OT

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Mathew Barzal scored at 2:46 of overtime to lift New York past Carolina after the Hurricanes’ Sebastian Aho tied it with 2.5 second left in regulation.

Barzal added three assists and Semyon Varlamov stopped 39 shots to help the Islanders win for the fourth time in six games.

Aho scored with goalie Pyotr Kochetkov off for an extra skater.

Kyle Palmieri, Pierre Engvall, Bo Horvat and Simon Holmstrom also scored for New York. Jalen Chatfield, Jordan Staal and Jack Drury added goals for Carolina.

OILERS 3, JETS 1

WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Leon Draisaitl broke a tie on a power play with 2:13 left and Edmonton beat Winnipeg for its fourth straight victory.

Oilers defenseman Darnell Nurse tied at 1 with 6:49 to go with a straight-on shot from just inside the blue line that hit goalie Connor Hellebuyck’s glove and bounced into the net.

Ryan McLeod capped the scoring with an empty-netter with 20 seconds left. Stuart Skinner made 25 saves to help Edmonton improve to 9-12-1.

Cole Perfetti scored on a first-period power play for Winnipeg.

PANTHERS 5, CANADIENS 1

MONTREAL (AP) — Sergei Bobrovsky made 21 saves for his 11th victory of the season in Florida’s win over Montreal.

Aleksander Barkov, Evan Rodrigues and Carter Verhaeghe each had a goal and an assist and Sam Bennett and Oliver Ekman-Larsson also scored. The Panthers improved to 14-7-2, earning five out of six points in a three-game Canadian swing.

Johnathan Kovacevic scored for Montreal, coming off a 4-2 victory in Columbus on Wednesday night. The Canadiens have lost four straight at home.

FLAMES 4, STARS 3

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Nazem Kadri scored at 1:01 of overtime to lift Calgary past Dallas.

The puck deflected off Kadri as he drove toward the net on a play that was reviewed for goaltender interference.

Calgary tied it with 2:41 remaining in regulation when defensemen MacKenzie Weeger lofted a shot from the blue line past screened goalie Scott Wedgewood.

Fellow defensemen Noah Hanifin and Chris Tanev also scored for Calgary and Jacob Markstrom assisted on the winner and made 13 saves.

Mason Marchment twice for Dallas, the second on a penalty shot to give the Stars a 3-2 lead early in the third period. Thomas Harley also scored for Dallas.

DEVILS 4, FLYERS 3, OT

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Luke Hughes scored 28 seconds into overtime and Alexander Holtz, Jack Hughes and Tyler Toffoli scored in regulation, leading New Jersey past Philadelphia.

The Devils closed it out on a quick rebound in OT after they coughed up a 3-1 lead over the final five minutes of regulation. Sean Walker cut it to 3-2, and Tyson Foerster tied it with 50.9 seconds left. Morgan Frost also scored for Philadelphia.

Carter Hart stopped 31 shots for the Flyers.

RED WINGS 5, BLACKHAWKS 1

DETROIT (AP) — J.T. Compher and Robby Fabbri each scored twice to help Detroit beat Chicago.

Connor Bedard set up Lukas Reichel for a tying goal early in the first period, giving the rookie center a team-high 18 points in 21 games, but the Blackhawks couldn’t keep up at either end of the ice as they lost for the seventh time in nine games.

Ben Chiarot also scored and Alex Lyon stopped 34 shots for the Red Wings. They have won four of five games to build momentum ahead of Patrick Kane’s expected debut next week.

BLUES 6, SABRES 4

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Brayden Schenn and Jake Neighbours each scored twice and St. Louis beat Buffalo for its fourth victory in six games.

Kevin Hayes had a goal and an assist, Brandon Saad also scored and Jordan Binnington made 41 saves.

Rasmus Dahlin, Peyton Krebs and Zach Benson each had a goal and an assist for Buffalo. JJ Peterka also scored.

