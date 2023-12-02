Stuani leads Girona fightback over Valencia. Madrid beats Granada to stay top with Catalan club

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — When Girona was on the verge of losing for just a second time this season, the…

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — When Girona was on the verge of losing for just a second time this season, the surprise package of the Spanish league turned to its aging all-time leading goalscorer to pull out a victory and maintain it at the top of the standings.

Veteran striker Cristhian Stuani came off the bench to rally Girona past Valencia 2-1 on Saturday and keep the team from northeast Spain in the thick of the title race.

The win kept Girona level on points with Real Madrid, which eased to a 2-0 win over relegation-threatened Granada at home.

The 37-year-old Stuani started the stunning comeback at Girona’s Montilivi Stadium with a goal in the 82nd minute from a cross by fellow substitute Yan Couto.

Girona then took the lead in the 88th when another cross by Couto intended for Stuani appeared to be turned into the goal by Valencia defender Cristhian Mosquera. The league website credited Stuani with the goal but Stuani said he believed it was an own goal.

“The team showed its pride in this victory,” Stuani said. “We are living a dream, fighting right up there at the top, and we will give it our all to stay there.”

The former Uruguay striker joined Girona from Middlesbrough in 2017. He has become Girona’s all-time top scorer — up to 121 goals — and fan favorite after helping it return to the first division in 2022. As he has aged, Stuani has become a valuable weapon off the bench, especially thanks to his knack for scoring from crosses. He has five goals in this campaign.

“We made a mistake that made the game an uphill battle, but we threw everything we had into the game and it worked thanks to Stuani, who was great,” Girona coach Míchel Sánchez said. “Stu is the smartest player in the area. When we put the ball in the box, he always appears. I am happy for him. He is the most loved player in Girona.”

Ninth-placed Valencia took the lead against the flow of play when Hugo Duro capitalized on a defensive error in the 56th. Duro broke free when he ran onto a pass that Girona defender David López had unwisely let roll past him before chipping goalkeeper Paulo Gazzaniga.

Girona is partly owned by Manchester City’s Abu Dhabi ownership, but its salary cap for players is only the 13th biggest in the 20-team league with the list topped by Madrid at 727 million euros ($795 million).

This is Girona’s fourth season in the top-flight in club history. Its only loss in 15 rounds came in September to Madrid by 3-0. Equally as impressive, Míchel has forged a side without any stars into the league’s top attack with 34 goals scored.

NO RIVAL

Outclassed by the hosts, Granada never gave Madrid goalie Andriy Lunin any work.

Toni Kroos threaded a pass through Granada’s packed area for Brahim Díaz to open the scoring in the 26th. Rodrigo doubled the lead in the 57th by scoring in a fifth consecutive game after he finished off a rebound of a strike by Jude Bellingham.

The game marked the debut of Granada’s new coach, the Uruguayan Alexander Medina, who replaced Paco López with the team struggling since López guided it to promotion last season.

Barcelona hosts Atletico Madrid on Sunday with both teams seven points behind the front-runners. Atletico also has another game in hand.

OTHER RESULTS

Fifth-placed Athletic Bilbao routed Rayo Vallecano 4-0. The final goal came from Spain winger Nico Williams, who signed a new contract with the Basque club through 2027 on Friday.

Umar Sadiq scored from outside the area to equalize for Real Sociedad in its 1-1 draw at Osasuna. Sociedad stayed in sixth.

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.