Friday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League DETROIT TIGERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Shelby Miller on a one-year contract…

Listen now to WTOP News

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

DETROIT TIGERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Shelby Miller on a one-year contract with and option in 2025. Designated C Donny Sands for assignment.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Claimed 1B Alfonso Rivas off waivers from Cleveland.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Agreed to terms with OF Lourdes Gurriel Jr. on a three-year contract with an option for 2027. Designated INF Diego Castillo for assignment.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Released RHP Andre Jackson.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Claimed RHP Luis Patino off waivers from the Chicago White Sox.

Minor League

Frontier League

FLORENCE Y’ALLS — Signed INF Brian Fuentes to a contract extension.

NEW ENGLAND KNOCKOUTS — Signed RHP Nic Daniels and INF Noah Lucier.

QUEBEC CAPITALES — Signed RHP Ryan Sandberg to a contract extension.

BASKETBALL

National Basketball Association

ATLANTA HAWKS — Requested a waiver on F Miles Norris. Signed F Vit Krejci to a two-way contract.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed P Pat O’Donnell to the practice squad. Released LB Frank Ginda.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed DT Domenique Davis to the active roster from the practice squad. Promoted WR Shedrick Jackson ad CB Sidney Jones IV to the active roster from the practice squad.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed CB Chris Lammons to the active roster.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed DT Nesta Jade Silvera to the practice squad. Waived LB Malik Reed.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Waived DT Sebastian Joseph-Day. Signed QB Max Duggan to the active roster.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed K Mason Crosby to the practice squad. Placed K Cade York on injured reserve.

NEW YORK JETS — Signed RB Nick Bawden to the practice squad.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed LB Kyron Johnson to the active roster. Promoted LB Myles Jack and S Eric Row to the active roster from the practice squad. Released RB Anthony McFarland Jr. Activated S Elijah Riley from injured reserve.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed DL Marlon Davidson to the active roster. Placed S Amari Hooker on injured reserve.

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS — Signed RB Derrick Gore to the active roster.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Agreed to terms with DT Cam Lawson on a two-year contract extension.

HOCKEY

National Hockey League

NHL — Announced D Samuel Girard has been cleared to resume practicing following his entering the follow-up care phase on the player assistance program of the NHL/NHLPA.

BUFFALO SABRES — Reassigned F Jiri Kulich to the Czech national junior team.

CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Reinstated D Jarred Tinordi to the active roster from injured reserve. Activated D Kevin Korchinski from the non-roster list. Returned Ds Wyatt Kaiser and Filip Roos to Rockford (AHL) on loan.

COLORADO AVALANCHE — Reassigned C Ben Meyers to Colorado (AHL).

DETROIT RED WINGS — Announced LW David Perron has served his six-game suspension and will return to the active roster.

MINNESOTA WILD — Reassigned RW Maxim Cajkovic and G Hunter Jones to Iowa (AHL) from Iowa (ECHL).

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS — Recalled C Pontus Holmberg from Toronto (AHL) loan. Signed D Noah Chadwick to a three-year entry-level contract.

VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS — Signed D Ben Hutton to a two-year extension.

WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Returned C Mike Sgarbossa to Hershey (AHL) on loan.

Minor League Hockey

American Hockey League

AHLPSC — Suspended Bakersfield F Drake Caggiula two-games for an illegal check to the head of a opponent in a game on Dec. 20 against Calgary.

CALGARY WRANGLERS — Loaned G Connor Murphy to Rapid City (ECHL).

CHARLOTTE CHECKERS — Recalled C Mark Senden and F Wilmer Skoog from Florida (ECHL) loans.

SYRACUSE CRUNCH — Recalled D Zachary Massicotte from Orlando (ECHL) loan.

TUCSON ROADRUNNERS — Loaned F Reece Vitelli to Atlanta (ECHL).

MANITOBA MOOSE — Recalled G Thomas Milic from Norfolk (ECHL) loan.

East Coast Hockey League

ADIRONDACK THUNDER — Activated F Shane Harper from reserve. Placed F Nicolas Blachman on reserve.

ALLEN AMERICANS — Activated G Mark Sinclair and D Ryan Gagnon from reserve. Placed G Chase Perry and F Spencer Asuchak on reserve.

CINCINNATI CYCLONES — Acquired G Spencer Taylor from the emergency backup goalie list (EBUG).

FLORIDA EVERBLADES — Activated F Zachary Tsekos from reserve and D Aidan Sutter from injured reserve. Placed D Shane Kuzmeski on reserve.

FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Activated G Francois Brassard and F Alexis D’Aoust from reserve. Placed G Brett Brochu and F Carl Berglund on reserve.

GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Activated F Brannon McManus from reserve.

IDAHO STEELHEADS — Acquired G Jared Moe from Texas (AHL) loan.

INDY FUEL — Activated F Darby Llewellyn from injured reserve and D Santino Centorame from reserve. Placed D Anthony Firriolo on reserve.

IOWA HEARTLANDERS — Signed Fs Max Johnson and Justin Michaelian. Activated F Pavel Novak from reserve. Placed F Will Calverley on reserve.

KALAMAZOO WINGS — Suspended F Drake Pilon. Activated F Collin Adams from injured reserve and D Jacob Nordqvist from reserve. Placed F Brad Morrison on reserve.

MAINE MARINERS — Acquired D Jeff Solow off waivers from Jacksonville. Activated F Gabe Guertler from reserve. Place F Chase Zieky on reserve.

NORFOLK ADMIRALS — Signed G Brody Claeys to a standard player contract (SPC).

ORLANDO SOLAR BEARS — Activated F Aaron Luchuk from reserve.

READING ROYALS — Claimed F Jake Bricknell off waivers and signed him to the active roster. Activated D Kenny Johnson from reserve. Placed F Mason McCarty and D Trevor Thurston on reserve.

SAVANNAH GHOST PIRATES — Returned G Eddie Fritz to the emergency goalie backup list (EBUG). Acquired G Kaden Fulcher from Cincinnati trade and activated to the active roster. Activated F Anthony Collins from reserve. Suspended F Vincent Marleau.

SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAY — Activated F Patrick Harper and D Bryce Montgomery from reserve. Placed f Ian Mackey on reserve.

TOLEDO WALLEYE — Activated G Rylan Parenteau from reserve.

UTAH GRIZZLIES — Signed D Anders Johnson to a standard player contract (SPC). Placed D Cory Thomas on reserve.

WORCESTER RAILERS — Acquired G John Muse. Activated Fs Andrei Bakanov and Jacob Pivonka from reserve. Placed F Todd Goehring and D Jake Schultz on reserve.

SOCCER

USA Soccer — Named Vincent Cavin assistant coach for the men’s national team.

Major League Soccer

COLUMBUS CREW — Acquired M Marino Hinestroza via transfer from Club De Futbol Pachuca of Mexico’s Liga MX with a contract through 2026 and an option for 2027 and will fill an international roster slot.

INTER MIAMI CF — Signed F Luis Suarez to a one-year contract.

NYFC — Signed F Zidane Yanez to a homegrown contract through 2028 with an option for 2029.

National Women’s Soccer League

NJ/NY GOTHAM FC — Announced a mutual agreement with M Kristie Mewis to leave team.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.