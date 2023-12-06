Fourth-division club Barbastro eliminates Almeria in 2nd round of Copa del Rey

MADRID (AP) — Fourth-division club Barbastro upset struggling La Liga team Almeria 1-0 on Wednesday in the second round of…

MADRID (AP) — Fourth-division club Barbastro upset struggling La Liga team Almeria 1-0 on Wednesday in the second round of the Copa del Rey.

Franc Carbonell scored in the 28th minute to put the small club from northeastern Spain into the next round.

The result added to Almeria’s woes this season. The Saudi-owned club has only one victory in 17 matches in all competitions — against third-division club Talavera in the previous Copa round.

Almeria is the only winless team after 15 rounds in the Spanish league, with 11 losses and four draws. It sits in last place with four points, seven behind the first team outside the relegation zone.

Real Betis, seventh in the Spanish league, escaped elimination in the final minutes of its match against fourth-division club Villanovense. It was losing 1-0 until Ez Abde scored in the 89th and Borja Iglesias sealed the victory three minutes into stoppage time.

Rayo Vallecano, 11th in the league, also needed two late goals to secure a 2-0 win against fourth-division club Yeclano. Veteran Colombian striker Radamel Falcao scored in the 89th and Raúl de Tomás in stoppage time.

Las Palmas advanced thanks to a goal by Munir El Haddadi four minutes into stoppage time in extra time of a 2-1 win over fourth-division team Tudelano. The teams drew 1-1 in regulation.

Real Sociedad, Sevilla, Alaves and Mallorca all advanced past lower-division clubs on Wednesday. Valencia, Villarreal and Getafe reached the next round on Tuesday.

