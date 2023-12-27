FBC Glance

All Times EST AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA SMU 8 0…

All Times EST

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA SMU 8 0 367 136 11 2 528 226 Tulane 8 0 221 156 11 2 349 246 UTSA 7 1 303 184 9 4 415 313 Memphis 6 2 321 265 9 3 476 348 South Florida 4 4 281 316 7 6 415 419 Rice 4 4 220 197 6 7 384 365 Navy 4 4 168 193 5 7 212 269 North Texas 3 5 269 273 5 7 414 445 FAU 3 5 202 198 4 8 285 306 UAB 3 5 247 298 4 8 359 443 Tulsa 2 6 190 276 4 8 281 406 Charlotte 2 6 134 239 3 9 210 343 Temple 1 7 174 321 3 9 253 428 East Carolina 1 7 120 165 2 10 208 269

___

Tuesday’s Games

Texas State 45, Rice 21

Wednesday’s Games

Military Bowl at Annapolis, Md.: Tulane vs. Virginia Tech, 2 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Fenway Bowl at Boston: Boston College vs. SMU, 11 a.m.

Friday’s Games

Liberty Bowl at Memphis, Tenn.: Iowa St. vs. Memphis, 3:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Florida St. 9 0 288 142 13 0 481 207 Louisville 7 2 261 184 10 3 402 256 NC State 6 2 181 135 9 3 322 242 Georgia Tech 5 3 253 236 7 6 404 383 Virginia Tech 5 3 257 191 6 6 343 291 Clemson 4 4 189 178 8 4 350 239 North Carolina 4 4 278 254 8 4 439 325 Duke 4 4 198 188 8 5 350 247 Miami 3 5 210 215 7 5 385 265 Boston College 3 5 197 261 6 6 300 354 Syracuse 2 6 129 242 6 7 306 330 Pittsburgh 2 6 163 219 3 9 242 328 Virginia 2 6 190 265 3 9 279 405 Wake Forest 1 7 136 220 4 8 243 326

___

Wednesday’s Games

Military Bowl at Annapolis, Md.: Tulane vs. Virginia Tech, 2 p.m.

Duke’s Mayo Bowl at Charlotte, N.C.: West Virginia vs. North Carolina, 5:30 p.m.

Holiday Bowl at San Diego: Southern Cal vs. Louisville, 8 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Fenway Bowl at Boston: Boston College vs. SMU, 11 a.m.

Pinstripe Bowl at Bronx, N.Y.: Miami vs. Rutgers, 2:15 p.m.

Pop-Tarts Bowl at Orlando, Fla.: Kansas St. vs. NC State, 5:45 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Gator Bowl at Jacksonville, Fla.: Kentucky vs. Clemson, Noon

Saturday’s Games

Orange Bowl at Miami Gardens, Fla.: Florida St. vs. Georgia, 4 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Texas 9 1 368 184 12 1 470 228 Oklahoma 7 2 351 239 10 2 518 267 Oklahoma St. 7 3 322 316 9 4 383 377 Kansas St. 6 3 340 211 8 4 454 254 West Virginia 6 3 291 269 8 4 379 330 Iowa St. 6 3 265 221 7 5 315 260 Kansas 5 4 290 245 9 4 452 345 Texas Tech 5 4 218 248 7 6 356 338 UCF 3 6 268 269 6 7 407 335 TCU 3 6 259 266 5 7 376 334 BYU 2 7 184 311 5 7 277 358 Houston 2 7 188 314 4 8 284 378 Baylor 2 7 203 331 3 9 277 400 Cincinnati 1 8 172 295 3 9 289 360

___

Tuesday’s Games

Kansas 49, UNLV 36

Wednesday’s Games

Duke’s Mayo Bowl at Charlotte, N.C.: West Virginia vs. North Carolina, 5:30 p.m.

Texas Bowl at Houston: Oklahoma St. vs. Texas A&M, 9 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Pop-Tarts Bowl at Orlando, Fla.: Kansas St. vs. NC State, 5:45 p.m.

Alamo Bowl at San Antonio: Oklahoma vs. Arizona, 9:15 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Liberty Bowl at Memphis, Tenn.: Iowa St. vs. Memphis, 3:30 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Sugar Bowl at New Orleans: Washington vs. Texas, 8:45 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Montana 7 1 241 116 13 1 451 235 Idaho 6 2 286 186 9 4 420 287 Montana St. 6 2 309 167 8 4 479 262 UC Davis 5 3 205 183 7 4 283 269 N. Arizona 5 3 242 215 5 6 303 340 Sacramento St. 4 4 229 232 8 5 397 354 Weber St. 4 4 189 207 6 5 265 265 Portland St. 4 4 257 247 5 6 372 359 E. Washington 3 5 274 299 4 7 355 397 Idaho St. 3 5 207 282 3 8 280 437 Cal Poly 1 7 155 345 3 8 226 434 N. Colorado 0 8 115 230 0 11 154 367

___

Sunday’s Games

NCAA FCS Playoffs – National Championship Game at Frisco, Texas: S. Dakota St. vs. Montana, 2 p.m.

BIG SOUTH-OVC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA UT Martin 5 1 184 130 8 3 349 264 Gardner-Webb 5 1 208 131 7 5 322 337 E. Illinois 4 2 154 128 8 3 260 217 Bryant 4 2 241 142 6 5 343 287 SE Missouri 4 3 198 176 4 7 294 326 Tennessee St. 2 4 118 165 6 5 250 272 Charleston Southern 2 4 105 143 4 7 176 321 Robert Morris 2 4 102 172 4 7 224 318 Tennessee Tech 2 4 117 143 4 7 189 278 Lindenwood (Mo.) 1 5 73 166 3 7 220 315

___

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Michigan 10 0 381 107 13 0 477 123 Ohio St. 8 1 279 101 11 1 394 132 Penn St. 7 2 282 115 10 2 446 137 Maryland 4 5 237 239 7 5 355 279 Rutgers 3 6 148 226 6 6 271 252 Michigan St. 2 7 108 278 4 8 191 340 Indiana 1 8 182 304 3 9 266 359

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Iowa 7 3 131 135 10 3 216 172 Northwestern 5 4 198 221 8 5 287 293 Wisconsin 5 4 179 165 7 5 274 227 Minnesota 3 6 169 262 6 7 272 347 Illinois 3 6 218 274 5 7 294 353 Nebraska 3 6 139 158 5 7 216 219 Purdue 3 6 208 274 4 8 287 365

___

Tuesday’s Games

Minnesota 30, Bowling Green 24

Thursday’s Games

Pinstripe Bowl at Bronx, N.Y.: Miami vs. Rutgers, 2:15 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Cotton Bowl at Arlington, Texas: Ohio St. vs. Missouri, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Peach Bowl at Atlanta: Penn St. vs. Mississippi, Noon

Music City Bowl at Nashville, Tenn.: Maryland vs. Auburn, 2 p.m.

Monday’s Games

ReliaQuest Bowl at Tampa, Fla.: LSU vs. Wisconsin, Noon

Citrus Bowl at Orlando, Fla.: Tennessee vs. Iowa, 1 p.m.

Rose Bowl at Pasadena, Calif.: Michigan vs. Alabama, 5 p.m.

COASTAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Villanova 7 1 264 117 10 3 415 245 Albany (NY) 7 1 261 124 11 4 426 300 Richmond 7 1 242 171 9 4 366 307 Delaware 6 2 264 135 9 4 411 312 Elon 6 2 205 159 6 5 272 264 New Hampshire 4 4 295 256 6 5 412 325 Rhode Island 4 4 200 208 6 5 318 306 William & Mary 4 4 188 164 6 5 239 204 Campbell 4 4 205 251 5 6 316 366 Towson 4 4 224 287 5 6 264 356 Hampton 3 5 163 293 5 6 256 389 Monmouth (NJ) 3 5 268 226 4 7 357 303 Maine 1 7 216 289 2 9 259 360 NC A&T 0 8 127 245 1 10 177 336 Stony Brook 0 8 138 335 0 10 152 392

___

CONFERENCE USA

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Liberty 9 0 354 209 13 0 530 295 New Mexico St. 7 2 239 196 10 5 412 342 Jacksonville St. 6 2 244 173 9 4 392 275 W. Kentucky 5 3 231 202 8 5 396 373 Middle Tennessee 3 5 207 213 4 8 291 337 Louisiana Tech 2 6 195 274 3 9 311 401 Sam Houston St. 2 6 206 228 3 9 240 314 UTEP 2 6 166 214 3 9 239 342 FIU 1 7 137 270 4 8 241 382

___

Monday’s Games

Fiesta Bowl at Glendale, Ariz.: Oregon vs. Liberty, 1 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Harvard 5 2 187 154 8 2 318 202 Yale 5 2 199 144 7 3 299 199 Dartmouth 5 2 167 125 6 4 232 193 Princeton 4 3 152 135 5 5 197 175 Penn 3 4 163 151 6 4 262 217 Brown 3 4 154 211 5 5 255 290 Cornell 2 5 121 172 3 7 182 248 Columbia 1 6 107 158 3 7 156 182

___

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Miami (Ohio) 8 1 213 100 11 3 359 223 Ohio 6 2 208 138 10 3 316 206 Bowling Green 5 3 210 175 7 6 340 312 Buffalo 3 5 132 151 3 9 251 329 Akron 1 7 120 227 2 10 195 336 Kent St. 0 8 116 268 1 11 176 415

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Toledo 8 1 276 194 11 2 437 268 N. Illinois 5 3 240 159 7 6 324 273 E. Michigan 4 4 186 202 6 7 254 347 Cent. Michigan 3 5 175 229 5 7 278 373 Ball St. 3 5 154 157 4 8 219 293 W. Michigan 3 5 204 234 4 8 284 381

___

Tuesday’s Games

Minnesota 30, Bowling Green 24

Saturday’s Games

Arizona Bowl at Tucson, Ariz.: Wyoming vs. Toledo, 4:30 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA NC Central 4 1 191 126 9 3 430 345 Howard 4 1 132 87 6 6 342 285 SC State 3 2 151 130 5 6 268 283 Morgan St. 3 2 93 92 4 6 161 214 Norfolk St. 1 4 136 162 3 8 264 325 Delaware St. 0 5 69 175 1 10 198 415

___

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA S. Dakota St. 8 0 279 94 14 0 537 136 South Dakota 7 1 192 120 10 3 312 230 N. Dakota St. 5 3 269 166 11 4 572 299 Youngstown St. 5 3 241 205 8 5 416 330 North Dakota 5 3 232 202 7 5 377 315 N. Iowa 5 3 221 212 6 5 288 293 S. Illinois 4 4 191 131 8 5 332 210 Illinois St. 4 4 259 194 6 5 361 225 Missouri St. 3 5 221 233 4 7 328 333 Murray St. 1 7 128 282 2 9 183 383 Indiana St. 1 7 134 217 1 10 148 330 W. Illinois 0 8 60 371 0 11 138 509

___

Sunday’s Games

NCAA FCS Playoffs – National Championship Game at Frisco, Texas: S. Dakota St. vs. Montana, 2 p.m.

MOUNTAIN WEST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Boise St. 7 2 319 196 8 6 450 358 San Jose St. 6 2 279 187 7 6 414 333 UNLV 6 3 310 237 9 5 482 400 Air Force 5 3 256 176 9 4 362 236 Wyoming 5 3 215 175 8 4 313 275 Fresno St. 4 4 204 219 9 4 396 305 Utah St. 4 4 245 276 6 7 431 451 Colorado St. 3 5 182 219 5 7 313 355 Hawaii 3 5 165 255 5 8 278 419 New Mexico 2 6 210 301 4 8 327 421 San Diego St. 2 6 171 219 4 8 246 321 Nevada 2 6 140 236 2 10 208 401

___

Tuesday’s Games

Kansas 49, UNLV 36

Saturday’s Games

Arizona Bowl at Tucson, Ariz.: Wyoming vs. Toledo, 4:30 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Duquesne 6 1 228 156 7 5 325 368 Stonehill 4 3 189 188 5 5 229 303 Merrimack 4 3 198 149 5 6 295 236 St. Francis (Pa.) 4 3 220 156 4 6 272 264 LIU Brooklyn 4 3 176 188 4 7 216 290 Wagner 3 4 125 185 4 7 192 328 Sacred Heart 2 5 117 164 2 9 147 272 CCSU 1 6 152 219 3 8 277 343

___

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Washington 10 0 350 271 13 0 490 307 Oregon 8 2 400 178 11 2 574 225 Arizona 7 2 319 206 9 3 412 250 Oregon St. 5 4 283 225 8 4 406 258 Utah 5 4 219 206 8 5 301 251 Southern Cal 5 4 360 329 7 5 502 419 UCLA 4 5 188 187 8 5 344 239 California 4 5 280 340 6 7 393 426 Washington St. 2 7 235 270 5 7 380 337 Arizona St. 2 7 174 305 3 9 213 382 Stanford 2 7 164 342 3 9 247 452 Colorado 1 8 214 327 4 8 338 418

___

Wednesday’s Games

Holiday Bowl at San Diego: Southern Cal vs. Louisville, 8 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Alamo Bowl at San Antonio: Oklahoma vs. Arizona, 9:15 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Sun Bowl at El Paso, Texas: Notre Dame vs. Oregon St., 2 p.m.

Monday’s Games

Fiesta Bowl at Glendale, Ariz.: Oregon vs. Liberty, 1 p.m.

Sugar Bowl at New Orleans: Washington vs. Texas, 8:45 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Lafayette 5 1 236 156 9 3 360 280 Holy Cross 5 1 245 153 7 4 406 283 Colgate 4 2 164 183 6 5 251 359 Georgetown 3 3 148 172 5 6 283 284 Fordham 2 4 166 178 6 5 335 272 Bucknell 1 5 184 249 4 7 288 371 Lehigh 1 5 135 187 2 9 203 343

___

PIONEER LEAGUE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Drake 8 0 185 97 8 4 226 315 St. Thomas (Minn.) 7 1 216 148 8 3 265 243 Davidson 6 2 318 269 7 4 440 320 Butler 5 3 210 124 7 4 318 193 Marist 4 4 163 223 4 7 191 326 San Diego 4 4 210 199 4 7 253 277 Morehead St. 3 5 184 193 4 7 243 318 Dayton 2 6 160 189 4 7 274 274 Presbyterian 2 6 157 202 4 7 238 280 Valparaiso 2 6 147 182 3 8 195 273 Stetson 1 7 164 288 3 8 256 406

___

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Georgia 8 1 326 162 12 1 499 216 Missouri 6 2 287 185 10 2 409 268 Tennessee 4 4 195 221 8 4 378 264 Kentucky 3 5 198 233 7 5 343 298 Florida 3 5 244 269 5 7 341 331 South Carolina 3 5 203 220 5 7 312 316 Vanderbilt 0 8 135 317 2 10 274 434

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Alabama 9 0 293 185 12 1 456 239 Mississippi 6 2 225 215 10 2 418 268 LSU 6 2 343 264 9 3 557 333 Texas A&M 4 4 240 185 7 5 410 256 Auburn 3 5 199 195 6 6 327 263 Mississippi St. 1 7 101 240 5 7 262 319 Arkansas 1 7 160 258 4 8 319 335

___

Wednesday’s Games

Texas Bowl at Houston: Oklahoma St. vs. Texas A&M, 9 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Gator Bowl at Jacksonville, Fla.: Kentucky vs. Clemson, Noon

Cotton Bowl at Arlington, Texas: Ohio St. vs. Missouri, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Peach Bowl at Atlanta: Penn St. vs. Mississippi, Noon

Music City Bowl at Nashville, Tenn.: Maryland vs. Auburn, 2 p.m.

Orange Bowl at Miami Gardens, Fla.: Florida St. vs. Georgia, 4 p.m.

Monday’s Games

ReliaQuest Bowl at Tampa, Fla.: LSU vs. Wisconsin, Noon

Citrus Bowl at Orlando, Fla.: Tennessee vs. Iowa, 1 p.m.

Rose Bowl at Pasadena, Calif.: Michigan vs. Alabama, 5 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Furman 7 1 205 110 10 3 356 237 Mercer 6 2 228 161 9 4 317 311 Chattanooga 6 2 262 145 8 5 357 319 W. Carolina 5 3 296 204 7 4 413 305 Samford 4 4 210 191 6 5 319 267 VMI 4 4 135 201 5 6 167 274 ETSU 2 6 152 238 3 8 200 350 Wofford 2 6 119 187 2 9 152 278 The Citadel 0 8 93 263 0 11 110 384

___

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Nicholls 6 1 230 131 6 5 267 281 Incarnate Word 5 1 190 137 8 2 336 195 Lamar 5 2 202 158 6 5 277 259 Houston Christian 3 3 136 160 5 5 261 278 SE Louisiana 3 4 212 176 3 8 278 313 Texas A&M Commerce 1 5 107 175 1 9 159 323 McNeese St. 0 6 119 232 0 10 191 381 Northwestern St. 0 2 33 64 0 6 84 213

___

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Florida A&M 8 0 250 109 12 1 398 197 Alabama St. 6 3 169 135 7 4 227 159 Jackson St. 6 3 229 179 7 4 300 263 Alabama A&M 3 5 204 238 5 6 326 301 Bethune-Cookman 2 6 151 176 3 8 203 286 MVSU 1 7 101 194 1 10 132 298

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Alcorn St. 6 2 205 166 7 4 246 247 Prairie View 6 2 204 195 6 6 234 374 Southern U. 5 5 210 205 6 5 255 223 Grambling St. 4 4 217 185 5 6 316 314 Texas Southern 2 6 226 223 3 8 288 360 Ark.-Pine Bluff 1 7 125 286 2 9 167 372

___

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

East

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA James Madison 7 1 259 140 11 2 443 253 Appalachian St. 6 3 311 255 9 5 465 378 Coastal Carolina 5 3 206 218 8 5 360 310 Old Dominion 5 3 214 205 6 7 310 353 Georgia St. 3 5 177 239 7 6 354 391 Georgia Southern 3 5 234 282 6 7 392 396 Marshall 3 5 162 243 6 7 296 373

West

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Troy 8 1 298 127 11 3 415 240 Texas State 4 4 265 297 8 5 477 427 South Alabama 4 4 256 168 7 6 430 273 Arkansas St. 4 4 247 229 6 7 352 395 Louisiana-Lafayette 3 5 239 231 6 7 418 372 Southern Miss. 2 6 202 287 3 9 278 429 Louisiana-Monroe 0 8 161 310 2 10 208 419

___

Tuesday’s Games

Texas State 45, Rice 21

UNITED ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Conference All Games W L PF PA W L PF PA Austin Peay 6 0 196 163 9 3 409 293 Cent. Arkansas 5 2 194 142 7 4 346 253 Tarleton St. 4 2 228 169 8 3 366 270 S. Utah 4 2 220 150 6 5 350 261 E. Kentucky 4 2 197 171 5 6 324 365 Abilene Christian 3 3 149 182 5 6 286 319 North Alabama 1 5 150 220 3 8 252 366 Utah Tech 1 5 137 174 2 9 254 416 Stephen F. Austin 0 7 157 257 3 8 322 349

___

MAJOR INDEPENDENTS

W L PF PA Notre Dame 9 3 469 199 Army 6 6 246 253 Uconn 3 9 229 358 Umass 3 9 278 454

___

Friday’s Games

Sun Bowl at El Paso, Texas: Notre Dame vs. Oregon St., 2 p.m.

INDEPENDENTS

W L PF PA Kennesaw St. 3 6 235 161

___

