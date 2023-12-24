Ex-West Indies captain Kieron Pollard to join England coaching staff for 2024 T20 World Cup

LONDON (AP) — Former West Indies captain Kieron Pollard will join the England coaching team for the 2024 Men’s T20…

LONDON (AP) — Former West Indies captain Kieron Pollard will join the England coaching team for the 2024 Men’s T20 World Cup, the ECB announced on Sunday.

Pollard becomes part of the England set-up specifically as an assistant coach for the June tournament.

The 36-year-old former Somerset all-rounder from Trinidad and Tobago will provide expertise of Caribbean conditions when the competition is co-hosted by the West Indies and the United States.

Pollard helped the West Indies win the T20 World Cup in 2012 and has played a record 600-plus matches in the format.

The ninth edition of the T20 World Cup will be held between June 4 and June 30, with the final to be staged at the Kensington Oval in Barbados.

England will defend the title they won for the second time in Australia 13 months ago in a tournament expanded from 16 to 20 teams.

