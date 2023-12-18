Europa League Glance

|All Times EST
|(Home teams listed first)
|KNOCKOUT ROUND PLAYOFFS
|First Leg
|Thursday, Feb. 15
Feyenoord (Netherlands) vs. Roma (Italy), 12:45 p.m.
Galatasaray (Turkey) vs. Sparta Prague (Czech Republic), 12:45 p.m.
Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine) vs. Marseille (France), 12:45 p.m.
Young Boys (Switzerland) vs. Sporting (Portugal), 12:45 p.m.
Benfica (Portugal) vs. Toulouse (France), 3 p.m.
Braga (Portugal) vs. Qarabag (Azerbaijan)
Lens (France) vs. Freiburg (Germany), 3 p.m.
AC Milan (Italy) vs. Rennes (France), 3 p.m.
|Second Leg
|Thursday, Feb. 22
Freiburg (Germany) vs. Lens (France), 12:45 p.m.
Qarabag (Azerbaijan) vs. Braga (Portugal), 12:45 p.m.
Rennes (France) vs. AC Milan (Italy), 12:45 p.m.
Toulouse (France) vs. Benfica (Portugal), 12:45 p.m.
Marseille (France) vs. Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine), 3 p.m.
Roma (Italy) vs. Feyenoord (Netherlands), 3 p.m.
Sparta Prague (Czech Republic) vs. Galatasaray (Turkey), 3 p.m.
Sporting Lisbon (Portugal) vs. Young Boys (Switzerland), 3 p.m.
