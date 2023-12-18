Live Radio
Europa League Glance

The Associated Press

December 18, 2023, 10:43 PM

All Times EST
(Home teams listed first)
KNOCKOUT ROUND PLAYOFFS
First Leg
Thursday, Feb. 15

Feyenoord (Netherlands) vs. Roma (Italy), 12:45 p.m.

Galatasaray (Turkey) vs. Sparta Prague (Czech Republic), 12:45 p.m.

Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine) vs. Marseille (France), 12:45 p.m.

Young Boys (Switzerland) vs. Sporting (Portugal), 12:45 p.m.

Benfica (Portugal) vs. Toulouse (France), 3 p.m.

Braga (Portugal) vs. Qarabag (Azerbaijan)

Lens (France) vs. Freiburg (Germany), 3 p.m.

AC Milan (Italy) vs. Rennes (France), 3 p.m.

Second Leg
Thursday, Feb. 22

Freiburg (Germany) vs. Lens (France), 12:45 p.m.

Qarabag (Azerbaijan) vs. Braga (Portugal), 12:45 p.m.

Rennes (France) vs. AC Milan (Italy), 12:45 p.m.

Toulouse (France) vs. Benfica (Portugal), 12:45 p.m.

Marseille (France) vs. Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine), 3 p.m.

Roma (Italy) vs. Feyenoord (Netherlands), 3 p.m.

Sparta Prague (Czech Republic) vs. Galatasaray (Turkey), 3 p.m.

Sporting Lisbon (Portugal) vs. Young Boys (Switzerland), 3 p.m.

Sports
