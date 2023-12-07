Live Radio
Emegha’s late goal helps Strasbourg salvage 1-1 draw with Brest in French league

The Associated Press

December 7, 2023, 4:54 PM

BREST, France (AP) — A goal from Emanuel Emegha with 11 minutes left to play denied Brest a third straight win in the French league as the Brittany team drew 1-1 with Strasbourg on Thursday.

Initially planned last month, the game had been postponed due to damage caused at Brest stadium by Storm Ciaran.

Emegha leveled at close range from Moïse Sahi’s assist after Jeremy Le Douaron put the hosts in front from a tight angle in the 43rd minute.

Brest stood in seventh place in the standings, 11 points behind leader Paris Saint-Germain, with 13th-placed Strasbourg lagging 19 points off the pace.

