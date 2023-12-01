Edgar Martinez Designated Hitter Award

2023 – Shohei Ohtani (Los Angeles Angels) 2022 – Shohei Ohtani (Los Angeles Angels) 2021 – Shohei Ohtani (Los Angeles…

2023 – Shohei Ohtani (Los Angeles Angels)

2022 – Shohei Ohtani (Los Angeles Angels)

2021 – Shohei Ohtani (Los Angeles Angels)

2020 – Marcell Ozuna (Atlanta)

2019 – Nelson Cruz (Minnesota)

2018 – Khris Davis (Oakland)

2017 – Nelson Cruz (Seattle)

2016 – David Ortiz (Boston)

2015 – Kendrys Morales (Kansas City)

2014 – Victor Martinez (Detroit)

2013 – David Ortiz (Boston)

2012 – Billy Butler (Kansas City)

2011 – David Ortiz (Boston)

2010 – Vladimir Guerrero (Texas)

2009 – Adam Lind (Toronto)

2008 – Aubrey Huff (Baltimore)

2007 – David Ortiz (Boston)

2006 – David Ortiz (Boston)

2005 – David Ortiz (Boston)

2004 – David Ortiz (Boston)

2003 – David Ortiz (Boston)

2002 – Ellis Burks (Cleveland)

2001 – Edgar Martinez (Seattle)

2000 – Edgar Martinez (Seattle)

1999 – Rafael Palmeiro (Texas)

1998 – Edgar Martinez (Seattle)

1997 – Edgar Martinez (Seattle)

1996 – Paul Molitor (Minnesota)

1995 – Edgar Martinez (Seattle)

1994 – Not awarded

1993 – Paul Molitor (Toronto)

1992 – Dave Winfield (Toronto)

1991 – Chili Davis (Minnesota)

1990 – Dave Parker (Milwaukee)

1989 – Dave Parker (Oakland)

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.