Edgar Martinez Designated Hitter Award

2023 – Shohei Ohtani (Los Angeles Angels)
2022 – Shohei Ohtani (Los Angeles Angels)
2021 – Shohei Ohtani (Los Angeles Angels)
2020 – Marcell Ozuna (Atlanta)
2019 – Nelson Cruz (Minnesota)
2018 – Khris Davis (Oakland)
2017 – Nelson Cruz (Seattle)
2016 – David Ortiz (Boston)
2015 – Kendrys Morales (Kansas City)
2014 – Victor Martinez (Detroit)
2013 – David Ortiz (Boston)
2012 – Billy Butler (Kansas City)
2011 – David Ortiz (Boston)
2010 – Vladimir Guerrero (Texas)
2009 – Adam Lind (Toronto)
2008 – Aubrey Huff (Baltimore)
2007 – David Ortiz (Boston)
2006 – David Ortiz (Boston)
2005 – David Ortiz (Boston)
2004 – David Ortiz (Boston)
2003 – David Ortiz (Boston)
2002 – Ellis Burks (Cleveland)
2001 – Edgar Martinez (Seattle)
2000 – Edgar Martinez (Seattle)
1999 – Rafael Palmeiro (Texas)
1998 – Edgar Martinez (Seattle)
1997 – Edgar Martinez (Seattle)
1996 – Paul Molitor (Minnesota)
1995 – Edgar Martinez (Seattle)
1994 – Not awarded
1993 – Paul Molitor (Toronto)
1992 – Dave Winfield (Toronto)
1991 – Chili Davis (Minnesota)
1990 – Dave Parker (Milwaukee)
1989 – Dave Parker (Oakland)
