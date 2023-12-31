All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Adirondack 29 18 8 2…

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Adirondack 29 18 8 2 1 39 94 81 Norfolk 29 15 11 3 0 33 96 79 Newfoundland 30 14 12 4 0 32 95 111 Trois-Rivieres 31 15 14 2 0 32 84 101 Worcester 29 13 11 3 2 31 82 91 Reading 26 11 13 1 1 24 78 91 Maine 26 10 12 4 0 24 80 86

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Greenville 31 21 9 1 0 43 109 98 South Carolina 28 17 9 2 0 36 98 87 Jacksonville 29 16 10 3 0 35 92 80 Orlando 27 16 9 1 1 34 90 76 Florida 27 13 10 4 0 30 80 75 Savannah 31 11 16 3 1 26 92 103 Atlanta 29 11 18 0 0 22 84 98

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toledo 28 20 4 1 3 44 129 96 Fort Wayne 30 15 12 1 2 33 100 104 Wheeling 28 15 11 1 1 32 93 84 Cincinnati 29 14 14 1 0 29 121 108 Indy 28 12 12 4 0 28 76 89 Kalamazoo 28 13 14 1 0 27 83 88 Iowa 31 11 15 4 1 27 89 116

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Kansas City 31 23 7 1 0 47 120 80 Idaho 30 22 7 0 1 45 141 98 Rapid City 30 14 14 2 0 30 98 108 Tulsa 29 13 13 3 0 29 92 92 Allen 30 12 17 1 0 25 103 132 Wichita 30 10 16 4 0 24 91 124 Utah 28 11 17 0 0 22 78 92

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Saturday’s Games

Trois-Rivieres 3, Maine 2

Orlando 9, South Carolina 1

Adirondack 5, Newfoundland 4

Indy 5, Fort Wayne 2

Reading 4, Worcester 3

Savannah 5, Atlanta 2

Wheeling 5, Norfolk 3

Toledo 4, Cincinnati 2

Kansas City 6, Wichita 0

Idaho 5, Allen 1

Rapid City 3, Iowa 2

Utah 5, Tulsa 2

Sunday’s Games

Worcester 2, Reading 1

Adirondack 3, Newfoundland 1

Savannah 3, Atlanta 1

Utah 1, Tulsa 0

Kalamazoo 7, Indy 0

Greenville 5, Florida 4

Jacksonville 5, Cincinnati 4

Wheeling 4, Norfolk 1

Allen 5, Idaho 4

Toledo 6, Fort Wayne 4

Kansas City 9, Wichita 2

Rapid City 3, Iowa 2

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

Adirondack at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.

Florida at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Tulsa at Allen, 8:10 p.m.

Reading at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.