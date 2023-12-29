All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Adirondack
|27
|16
|8
|2
|1
|35
|86
|76
|Norfolk
|27
|15
|9
|3
|0
|33
|92
|70
|Newfoundland
|28
|14
|11
|3
|0
|31
|90
|103
|Trois-Rivieres
|30
|14
|14
|2
|0
|30
|81
|99
|Worcester
|27
|12
|11
|2
|2
|28
|77
|86
|Maine
|25
|10
|12
|3
|0
|23
|78
|83
|Reading
|24
|10
|12
|1
|1
|22
|73
|86
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Greenville
|30
|20
|9
|1
|0
|41
|104
|94
|South Carolina
|27
|17
|8
|2
|0
|36
|97
|78
|Jacksonville
|28
|15
|10
|3
|0
|33
|87
|76
|Orlando
|26
|15
|9
|1
|1
|32
|81
|75
|Florida
|26
|13
|9
|4
|0
|30
|76
|70
|Atlanta
|27
|11
|16
|0
|0
|22
|81
|90
|Savannah
|29
|9
|16
|3
|1
|22
|84
|100
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|26
|18
|4
|1
|3
|40
|119
|90
|Fort Wayne
|28
|15
|10
|1
|2
|33
|94
|93
|Cincinnati
|27
|14
|12
|1
|0
|29
|115
|99
|Wheeling
|26
|13
|11
|1
|1
|28
|84
|80
|Iowa
|29
|11
|13
|4
|1
|27
|85
|110
|Indy
|26
|11
|11
|4
|0
|26
|71
|80
|Kalamazoo
|27
|12
|14
|1
|0
|25
|76
|88
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Idaho
|28
|21
|6
|0
|1
|43
|132
|92
|Kansas City
|29
|21
|7
|1
|0
|43
|105
|78
|Tulsa
|27
|13
|11
|3
|0
|29
|90
|86
|Rapid City
|28
|12
|14
|2
|0
|26
|92
|104
|Wichita
|28
|10
|14
|4
|0
|24
|89
|109
|Allen
|28
|11
|16
|1
|0
|23
|97
|123
|Utah
|26
|9
|17
|0
|0
|18
|72
|90
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Thursday’s Games
Orlando 5, South Carolina 4
Florida 6, Greenville 4
Cincinnati 3, Jacksonville 2
Friday’s Games
Maine 4, Adirondack 0
Jacksonville 3, Indy 2
Newfoundland 3, Trois-Rivieres 2
Toledo 3, Kalamazoo 2
Worcester 5, Reading 0
Atlanta 5, Savannah 3
Florida 3, Greenville 2
Norfolk 5, Fort Wayne 2
Kansas City 5, Wichita 2
Allen 6, Idaho 2
Rapid City 4, Iowa 2
Utah 3, Tulsa 2
Saturday’s Games
Trois-Rivieres at Maine, 6 p.m.
Orlando at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Indy, 7 p.m.
Newfoundland at Adirondack, 7 p.m.
Savannah at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
Worcester at Reading, 7 p.m.
Norfolk at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.
Kansas City at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Idaho at Allen, 8:10 p.m.
Iowa at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Utah, 9:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Worcester at Reading, 3 p.m.
Atlanta at Savannah, 5 p.m.
Newfoundland at Adirondack, 5 p.m.
Tulsa at Utah, 5:10 p.m.
Indy at Kalamazoo, 6 p.m.
Florida at Greenville, 6:05 p.m.
Jacksonville at Cincinnati, 6:05 p.m.
Norfolk at Wheeling, 6:10 p.m.
Idaho at Allen, 7:10 p.m.
Toledo at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.
Wichita at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Iowa at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.