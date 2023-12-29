NEW YEAR'S DAY: What's open, closed New Year's Day? | Laws going into effect | Start the year a millionaire | New year, new home
Sports » ECHL Glance

ECHL Glance

The Associated Press

December 29, 2023, 11:55 PM

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Adirondack 27 16 8 2 1 35 86 76
Norfolk 27 15 9 3 0 33 92 70
Newfoundland 28 14 11 3 0 31 90 103
Trois-Rivieres 30 14 14 2 0 30 81 99
Worcester 27 12 11 2 2 28 77 86
Maine 25 10 12 3 0 23 78 83
Reading 24 10 12 1 1 22 73 86

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Greenville 30 20 9 1 0 41 104 94
South Carolina 27 17 8 2 0 36 97 78
Jacksonville 28 15 10 3 0 33 87 76
Orlando 26 15 9 1 1 32 81 75
Florida 26 13 9 4 0 30 76 70
Atlanta 27 11 16 0 0 22 81 90
Savannah 29 9 16 3 1 22 84 100

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toledo 26 18 4 1 3 40 119 90
Fort Wayne 28 15 10 1 2 33 94 93
Cincinnati 27 14 12 1 0 29 115 99
Wheeling 26 13 11 1 1 28 84 80
Iowa 29 11 13 4 1 27 85 110
Indy 26 11 11 4 0 26 71 80
Kalamazoo 27 12 14 1 0 25 76 88

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Idaho 28 21 6 0 1 43 132 92
Kansas City 29 21 7 1 0 43 105 78
Tulsa 27 13 11 3 0 29 90 86
Rapid City 28 12 14 2 0 26 92 104
Wichita 28 10 14 4 0 24 89 109
Allen 28 11 16 1 0 23 97 123
Utah 26 9 17 0 0 18 72 90

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Thursday’s Games

Orlando 5, South Carolina 4

Florida 6, Greenville 4

Cincinnati 3, Jacksonville 2

Friday’s Games

Maine 4, Adirondack 0

Jacksonville 3, Indy 2

Newfoundland 3, Trois-Rivieres 2

Toledo 3, Kalamazoo 2

Worcester 5, Reading 0

Atlanta 5, Savannah 3

Florida 3, Greenville 2

Norfolk 5, Fort Wayne 2

Kansas City 5, Wichita 2

Allen 6, Idaho 2

Rapid City 4, Iowa 2

Utah 3, Tulsa 2

Saturday’s Games

Trois-Rivieres at Maine, 6 p.m.

Orlando at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Indy, 7 p.m.

Newfoundland at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Savannah at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Worcester at Reading, 7 p.m.

Norfolk at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Kansas City at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Idaho at Allen, 8:10 p.m.

Iowa at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Worcester at Reading, 3 p.m.

Atlanta at Savannah, 5 p.m.

Newfoundland at Adirondack, 5 p.m.

Tulsa at Utah, 5:10 p.m.

Indy at Kalamazoo, 6 p.m.

Florida at Greenville, 6:05 p.m.

Jacksonville at Cincinnati, 6:05 p.m.

Norfolk at Wheeling, 6:10 p.m.

Idaho at Allen, 7:10 p.m.

Toledo at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

Wichita at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Iowa at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

