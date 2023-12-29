All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Adirondack 27 16 8 2…

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Adirondack 27 16 8 2 1 35 86 76 Norfolk 27 15 9 3 0 33 92 70 Newfoundland 28 14 11 3 0 31 90 103 Trois-Rivieres 30 14 14 2 0 30 81 99 Worcester 27 12 11 2 2 28 77 86 Maine 25 10 12 3 0 23 78 83 Reading 24 10 12 1 1 22 73 86

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Greenville 30 20 9 1 0 41 104 94 South Carolina 27 17 8 2 0 36 97 78 Jacksonville 28 15 10 3 0 33 87 76 Orlando 26 15 9 1 1 32 81 75 Florida 26 13 9 4 0 30 76 70 Atlanta 27 11 16 0 0 22 81 90 Savannah 29 9 16 3 1 22 84 100

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toledo 26 18 4 1 3 40 119 90 Fort Wayne 28 15 10 1 2 33 94 93 Cincinnati 27 14 12 1 0 29 115 99 Wheeling 26 13 11 1 1 28 84 80 Iowa 29 11 13 4 1 27 85 110 Indy 26 11 11 4 0 26 71 80 Kalamazoo 27 12 14 1 0 25 76 88

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Idaho 28 21 6 0 1 43 132 92 Kansas City 29 21 7 1 0 43 105 78 Tulsa 27 13 11 3 0 29 90 86 Rapid City 28 12 14 2 0 26 92 104 Wichita 28 10 14 4 0 24 89 109 Allen 28 11 16 1 0 23 97 123 Utah 26 9 17 0 0 18 72 90

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Thursday’s Games

Orlando 5, South Carolina 4

Florida 6, Greenville 4

Cincinnati 3, Jacksonville 2

Friday’s Games

Maine 4, Adirondack 0

Jacksonville 3, Indy 2

Newfoundland 3, Trois-Rivieres 2

Toledo 3, Kalamazoo 2

Worcester 5, Reading 0

Atlanta 5, Savannah 3

Florida 3, Greenville 2

Norfolk 5, Fort Wayne 2

Kansas City 5, Wichita 2

Allen 6, Idaho 2

Rapid City 4, Iowa 2

Utah 3, Tulsa 2

Saturday’s Games

Trois-Rivieres at Maine, 6 p.m.

Orlando at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Indy, 7 p.m.

Newfoundland at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Savannah at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Worcester at Reading, 7 p.m.

Norfolk at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Kansas City at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Idaho at Allen, 8:10 p.m.

Iowa at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Worcester at Reading, 3 p.m.

Atlanta at Savannah, 5 p.m.

Newfoundland at Adirondack, 5 p.m.

Tulsa at Utah, 5:10 p.m.

Indy at Kalamazoo, 6 p.m.

Florida at Greenville, 6:05 p.m.

Jacksonville at Cincinnati, 6:05 p.m.

Norfolk at Wheeling, 6:10 p.m.

Idaho at Allen, 7:10 p.m.

Toledo at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

Wichita at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Iowa at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

