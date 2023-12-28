All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Adirondack 26 16 7 2…

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Adirondack 26 16 7 2 1 35 86 72 Norfolk 26 14 9 3 0 31 87 68 Newfoundland 27 13 11 3 0 29 87 101 Trois-Rivieres 29 14 14 1 0 29 79 96 Worcester 26 11 11 2 2 26 72 86 Reading 23 10 11 1 1 22 73 81 Maine 24 9 12 3 0 21 74 83

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Greenville 29 20 9 0 0 40 102 91 South Carolina 27 17 8 2 0 36 97 78 Orlando 26 15 9 1 1 32 81 75 Jacksonville 27 14 10 3 0 31 84 74 Florida 25 12 9 4 0 28 73 68 Savannah 28 9 15 3 1 22 81 95 Atlanta 26 10 16 0 0 20 76 87

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toledo 25 17 4 1 3 38 116 88 Fort Wayne 27 15 9 1 2 33 92 88 Cincinnati 27 14 12 1 0 29 115 99 Wheeling 26 13 11 1 1 28 84 80 Iowa 28 11 12 4 1 27 83 106 Indy 25 11 11 3 0 25 69 77 Kalamazoo 26 12 14 0 0 24 74 85

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Idaho 27 21 5 0 1 43 130 86 Kansas City 28 20 7 1 0 41 100 76 Tulsa 26 13 10 3 0 29 88 83 Rapid City 27 11 14 2 0 24 88 102 Wichita 27 10 13 4 0 24 87 104 Allen 27 10 16 1 0 21 91 121 Utah 25 8 17 0 0 16 69 88

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Wednesday’s Games

Worcester 5, Maine 4

Fort Wayne 4, Kalamazoo 2

Indy 1, Wheeling 0

South Carolina 4, Atlanta 1

Trois-Rivieres 6, Newfoundland 3

Cincinnati 4, Toledo 3

Thursday’s Games

Orlando 5, South Carolina 4

Florida 6, Greenville 4

Cincinnati 3, Jacksonville 2

Friday’s Games

Adirondack at Maine, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at Indy, 7 p.m.

Newfoundland at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.

Toledo at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

Worcester at Reading, 7 p.m.

Greenville at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Savannah at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Norfolk at Fort Wayne, 8 p.m.

Kansas City at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Idaho at Allen, 8:10 p.m.

Iowa at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Trois-Rivieres at Maine, 6 p.m.

Orlando at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Indy, 7 p.m.

Newfoundland at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Savannah at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Worcester at Reading, 7 p.m.

Norfolk at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Kansas City at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Idaho at Allen, 8:10 p.m.

Iowa at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Worcester at Reading, 3 p.m.

Atlanta at Savannah, 5 p.m.

Newfoundland at Adirondack, 5 p.m.

Tulsa at Utah, 5:10 p.m.

Indy at Kalamazoo, 6 p.m.

Florida at Greenville, 6:05 p.m.

Jacksonville at Cincinnati, 6:05 p.m.

Norfolk at Wheeling, 6:10 p.m.

Idaho at Allen, 7:10 p.m.

Toledo at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

Wichita at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Iowa at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.