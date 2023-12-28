Live Radio
ECHL Glance

The Associated Press

December 28, 2023, 10:37 PM

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Adirondack 26 16 7 2 1 35 86 72
Norfolk 26 14 9 3 0 31 87 68
Newfoundland 27 13 11 3 0 29 87 101
Trois-Rivieres 29 14 14 1 0 29 79 96
Worcester 26 11 11 2 2 26 72 86
Reading 23 10 11 1 1 22 73 81
Maine 24 9 12 3 0 21 74 83

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Greenville 29 20 9 0 0 40 102 91
South Carolina 27 17 8 2 0 36 97 78
Orlando 26 15 9 1 1 32 81 75
Jacksonville 27 14 10 3 0 31 84 74
Florida 25 12 9 4 0 28 73 68
Savannah 28 9 15 3 1 22 81 95
Atlanta 26 10 16 0 0 20 76 87

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Toledo 25 17 4 1 3 38 116 88
Fort Wayne 27 15 9 1 2 33 92 88
Cincinnati 27 14 12 1 0 29 115 99
Wheeling 26 13 11 1 1 28 84 80
Iowa 28 11 12 4 1 27 83 106
Indy 25 11 11 3 0 25 69 77
Kalamazoo 26 12 14 0 0 24 74 85

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA
Idaho 27 21 5 0 1 43 130 86
Kansas City 28 20 7 1 0 41 100 76
Tulsa 26 13 10 3 0 29 88 83
Rapid City 27 11 14 2 0 24 88 102
Wichita 27 10 13 4 0 24 87 104
Allen 27 10 16 1 0 21 91 121
Utah 25 8 17 0 0 16 69 88

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Wednesday’s Games

Worcester 5, Maine 4

Fort Wayne 4, Kalamazoo 2

Indy 1, Wheeling 0

South Carolina 4, Atlanta 1

Trois-Rivieres 6, Newfoundland 3

Cincinnati 4, Toledo 3

Thursday’s Games

Orlando 5, South Carolina 4

Florida 6, Greenville 4

Cincinnati 3, Jacksonville 2

Friday’s Games

Adirondack at Maine, 1 p.m.

Jacksonville at Indy, 7 p.m.

Newfoundland at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.

Toledo at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

Worcester at Reading, 7 p.m.

Greenville at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Savannah at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Norfolk at Fort Wayne, 8 p.m.

Kansas City at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Idaho at Allen, 8:10 p.m.

Iowa at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Trois-Rivieres at Maine, 6 p.m.

Orlando at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Indy, 7 p.m.

Newfoundland at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Savannah at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Worcester at Reading, 7 p.m.

Norfolk at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

Cincinnati at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Kansas City at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Idaho at Allen, 8:10 p.m.

Iowa at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Worcester at Reading, 3 p.m.

Atlanta at Savannah, 5 p.m.

Newfoundland at Adirondack, 5 p.m.

Tulsa at Utah, 5:10 p.m.

Indy at Kalamazoo, 6 p.m.

Florida at Greenville, 6:05 p.m.

Jacksonville at Cincinnati, 6:05 p.m.

Norfolk at Wheeling, 6:10 p.m.

Idaho at Allen, 7:10 p.m.

Toledo at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

Wichita at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Iowa at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

