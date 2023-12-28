All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Adirondack
|26
|16
|7
|2
|1
|35
|86
|72
|Norfolk
|26
|14
|9
|3
|0
|31
|87
|68
|Newfoundland
|27
|13
|11
|3
|0
|29
|87
|101
|Trois-Rivieres
|29
|14
|14
|1
|0
|29
|79
|96
|Worcester
|26
|11
|11
|2
|2
|26
|72
|86
|Reading
|23
|10
|11
|1
|1
|22
|73
|81
|Maine
|24
|9
|12
|3
|0
|21
|74
|83
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Greenville
|29
|20
|9
|0
|0
|40
|102
|91
|South Carolina
|27
|17
|8
|2
|0
|36
|97
|78
|Orlando
|26
|15
|9
|1
|1
|32
|81
|75
|Jacksonville
|27
|14
|10
|3
|0
|31
|84
|74
|Florida
|25
|12
|9
|4
|0
|28
|73
|68
|Savannah
|28
|9
|15
|3
|1
|22
|81
|95
|Atlanta
|26
|10
|16
|0
|0
|20
|76
|87
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|25
|17
|4
|1
|3
|38
|116
|88
|Fort Wayne
|27
|15
|9
|1
|2
|33
|92
|88
|Cincinnati
|27
|14
|12
|1
|0
|29
|115
|99
|Wheeling
|26
|13
|11
|1
|1
|28
|84
|80
|Iowa
|28
|11
|12
|4
|1
|27
|83
|106
|Indy
|25
|11
|11
|3
|0
|25
|69
|77
|Kalamazoo
|26
|12
|14
|0
|0
|24
|74
|85
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Idaho
|27
|21
|5
|0
|1
|43
|130
|86
|Kansas City
|28
|20
|7
|1
|0
|41
|100
|76
|Tulsa
|26
|13
|10
|3
|0
|29
|88
|83
|Rapid City
|27
|11
|14
|2
|0
|24
|88
|102
|Wichita
|27
|10
|13
|4
|0
|24
|87
|104
|Allen
|27
|10
|16
|1
|0
|21
|91
|121
|Utah
|25
|8
|17
|0
|0
|16
|69
|88
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Wednesday’s Games
Worcester 5, Maine 4
Fort Wayne 4, Kalamazoo 2
Indy 1, Wheeling 0
South Carolina 4, Atlanta 1
Trois-Rivieres 6, Newfoundland 3
Cincinnati 4, Toledo 3
Thursday’s Games
Orlando 5, South Carolina 4
Florida 6, Greenville 4
Cincinnati 3, Jacksonville 2
Friday’s Games
Adirondack at Maine, 1 p.m.
Jacksonville at Indy, 7 p.m.
Newfoundland at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.
Toledo at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.
Worcester at Reading, 7 p.m.
Greenville at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Savannah at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Norfolk at Fort Wayne, 8 p.m.
Kansas City at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Idaho at Allen, 8:10 p.m.
Iowa at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Utah, 9:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Trois-Rivieres at Maine, 6 p.m.
Orlando at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Indy, 7 p.m.
Newfoundland at Adirondack, 7 p.m.
Savannah at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
Worcester at Reading, 7 p.m.
Norfolk at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.
Kansas City at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Idaho at Allen, 8:10 p.m.
Iowa at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Utah, 9:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Worcester at Reading, 3 p.m.
Atlanta at Savannah, 5 p.m.
Newfoundland at Adirondack, 5 p.m.
Tulsa at Utah, 5:10 p.m.
Indy at Kalamazoo, 6 p.m.
Florida at Greenville, 6:05 p.m.
Jacksonville at Cincinnati, 6:05 p.m.
Norfolk at Wheeling, 6:10 p.m.
Idaho at Allen, 7:10 p.m.
Toledo at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.
Wichita at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Iowa at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
