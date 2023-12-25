All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Adirondack
|26
|16
|7
|2
|1
|35
|86
|72
|Norfolk
|26
|14
|9
|3
|0
|31
|87
|68
|Newfoundland
|26
|13
|10
|3
|0
|29
|84
|95
|Trois-Rivieres
|28
|13
|14
|1
|0
|27
|73
|93
|Worcester
|25
|10
|11
|2
|2
|24
|67
|82
|Reading
|23
|10
|11
|1
|1
|22
|73
|81
|Maine
|23
|9
|12
|2
|0
|20
|70
|78
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Greenville
|28
|20
|8
|0
|0
|40
|98
|85
|South Carolina
|25
|16
|7
|2
|0
|34
|89
|72
|Jacksonville
|26
|14
|9
|3
|0
|31
|82
|71
|Orlando
|25
|14
|9
|1
|1
|30
|76
|71
|Florida
|24
|11
|9
|4
|0
|26
|67
|64
|Savannah
|28
|9
|15
|3
|1
|22
|81
|95
|Atlanta
|25
|10
|15
|0
|0
|20
|75
|83
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|24
|17
|4
|1
|2
|37
|113
|84
|Fort Wayne
|26
|14
|9
|1
|2
|31
|88
|86
|Wheeling
|25
|13
|10
|1
|1
|28
|84
|79
|Iowa
|28
|11
|12
|4
|1
|27
|83
|106
|Cincinnati
|25
|12
|12
|1
|0
|25
|108
|94
|Kalamazoo
|25
|12
|13
|0
|0
|24
|72
|81
|Indy
|24
|10
|11
|3
|0
|23
|68
|77
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Idaho
|27
|21
|5
|0
|1
|43
|130
|86
|Kansas City
|28
|20
|7
|1
|0
|41
|100
|76
|Tulsa
|26
|13
|10
|3
|0
|29
|88
|83
|Rapid City
|27
|11
|14
|2
|0
|24
|88
|102
|Wichita
|27
|10
|13
|4
|0
|24
|87
|104
|Allen
|27
|10
|16
|1
|0
|21
|91
|121
|Utah
|25
|8
|17
|0
|0
|16
|69
|88
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Sunday’s Games
No games scheduled
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Wednesday’s Games
Maine at Worcester, 5:05 p.m.
Atlanta at South Carolina, 7 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.
Newfoundland at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.
Wheeling at Indy, 7 p.m.
Cincinnati at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
South Carolina at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Greenville at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Jacksonville at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.
