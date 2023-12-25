All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Adirondack 26 16 7 2…

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Adirondack 26 16 7 2 1 35 86 72 Norfolk 26 14 9 3 0 31 87 68 Newfoundland 26 13 10 3 0 29 84 95 Trois-Rivieres 28 13 14 1 0 27 73 93 Worcester 25 10 11 2 2 24 67 82 Reading 23 10 11 1 1 22 73 81 Maine 23 9 12 2 0 20 70 78

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Greenville 28 20 8 0 0 40 98 85 South Carolina 25 16 7 2 0 34 89 72 Jacksonville 26 14 9 3 0 31 82 71 Orlando 25 14 9 1 1 30 76 71 Florida 24 11 9 4 0 26 67 64 Savannah 28 9 15 3 1 22 81 95 Atlanta 25 10 15 0 0 20 75 83

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toledo 24 17 4 1 2 37 113 84 Fort Wayne 26 14 9 1 2 31 88 86 Wheeling 25 13 10 1 1 28 84 79 Iowa 28 11 12 4 1 27 83 106 Cincinnati 25 12 12 1 0 25 108 94 Kalamazoo 25 12 13 0 0 24 72 81 Indy 24 10 11 3 0 23 68 77

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Idaho 27 21 5 0 1 43 130 86 Kansas City 28 20 7 1 0 41 100 76 Tulsa 26 13 10 3 0 29 88 83 Rapid City 27 11 14 2 0 24 88 102 Wichita 27 10 13 4 0 24 87 104 Allen 27 10 16 1 0 21 91 121 Utah 25 8 17 0 0 16 69 88

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

Maine at Worcester, 5:05 p.m.

Atlanta at South Carolina, 7 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

Newfoundland at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.

Wheeling at Indy, 7 p.m.

Cincinnati at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

South Carolina at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Greenville at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Jacksonville at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

