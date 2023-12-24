All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Adirondack
|26
|16
|7
|2
|1
|35
|86
|72
|Norfolk
|26
|14
|9
|3
|0
|31
|87
|68
|Newfoundland
|26
|13
|10
|3
|0
|29
|84
|95
|Trois-Rivieres
|28
|13
|14
|1
|0
|27
|73
|93
|Worcester
|25
|10
|11
|2
|2
|24
|67
|82
|Reading
|23
|10
|11
|1
|1
|22
|73
|81
|Maine
|23
|9
|12
|2
|0
|20
|70
|78
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Greenville
|28
|20
|8
|0
|0
|40
|98
|85
|South Carolina
|25
|16
|7
|2
|0
|34
|89
|72
|Jacksonville
|26
|14
|9
|3
|0
|31
|82
|71
|Orlando
|25
|14
|9
|1
|1
|30
|76
|71
|Florida
|24
|11
|9
|4
|0
|26
|67
|64
|Savannah
|28
|9
|15
|3
|1
|22
|81
|95
|Atlanta
|25
|10
|15
|0
|0
|20
|75
|83
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|24
|17
|4
|1
|2
|37
|113
|84
|Fort Wayne
|26
|14
|9
|1
|2
|31
|88
|86
|Wheeling
|25
|13
|10
|1
|1
|28
|84
|79
|Iowa
|28
|11
|12
|4
|1
|27
|83
|106
|Cincinnati
|25
|12
|12
|1
|0
|25
|108
|94
|Kalamazoo
|25
|12
|13
|0
|0
|24
|72
|81
|Indy
|24
|10
|11
|3
|0
|23
|68
|77
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Idaho
|27
|21
|5
|0
|1
|43
|130
|86
|Kansas City
|28
|20
|7
|1
|0
|41
|100
|76
|Tulsa
|26
|13
|10
|3
|0
|29
|88
|83
|Rapid City
|27
|11
|14
|2
|0
|24
|88
|102
|Wichita
|27
|10
|13
|4
|0
|24
|87
|104
|Allen
|27
|10
|16
|1
|0
|21
|91
|121
|Utah
|25
|8
|17
|0
|0
|16
|69
|88
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Saturday’s Games
Worcester 6, Maine 3
Allen 3, Rapid City 2
Reading 3, Norfolk 2
Adirondack 5, Trois-Rivieres 2
Kalamazoo 4, Indy 3
Orlando 5, Atlanta 1
Fort Wayne 4, Iowa 1
Greenville 5, Savannah 2
Toledo 5, Cincinnati 2
Wichita 4, Tulsa 3
Idaho 6, Utah 1
Florida at South Carolina, ppd
Sunday’s Games
No games scheduled
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Wednesday’s Games
Maine at Worcester, 5:05 p.m.
Atlanta at South Carolina, 7 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.
Newfoundland at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.
Wheeling at Indy, 7 p.m.
Cincinnati at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.
