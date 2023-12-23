All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Adirondack
|25
|15
|7
|2
|1
|33
|81
|70
|Norfolk
|25
|14
|8
|3
|0
|31
|85
|65
|Newfoundland
|26
|13
|10
|3
|0
|29
|84
|95
|Trois-Rivieres
|27
|13
|13
|1
|0
|27
|71
|88
|Worcester
|24
|9
|11
|2
|2
|22
|61
|79
|Maine
|22
|9
|11
|2
|0
|20
|67
|72
|Reading
|22
|9
|11
|1
|1
|20
|70
|79
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Greenville
|27
|19
|8
|0
|0
|38
|93
|83
|South Carolina
|25
|16
|7
|2
|0
|34
|89
|72
|Jacksonville
|26
|14
|9
|3
|0
|31
|82
|71
|Orlando
|24
|13
|9
|1
|1
|28
|71
|70
|Florida
|24
|11
|9
|4
|0
|26
|67
|64
|Savannah
|27
|9
|14
|3
|1
|22
|79
|90
|Atlanta
|24
|10
|14
|0
|0
|20
|74
|78
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|23
|16
|4
|1
|2
|35
|108
|82
|Fort Wayne
|25
|13
|9
|1
|2
|29
|84
|85
|Wheeling
|25
|13
|10
|1
|1
|28
|84
|79
|Iowa
|27
|11
|11
|4
|1
|27
|82
|102
|Cincinnati
|24
|12
|11
|1
|0
|25
|106
|89
|Indy
|23
|10
|10
|3
|0
|23
|65
|73
|Kalamazoo
|24
|11
|13
|0
|0
|22
|68
|78
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Idaho
|26
|20
|5
|0
|1
|41
|124
|85
|Kansas City
|28
|20
|7
|1
|0
|41
|100
|76
|Tulsa
|25
|13
|9
|3
|0
|29
|85
|79
|Rapid City
|26
|11
|13
|2
|0
|24
|86
|99
|Wichita
|26
|9
|13
|4
|0
|22
|83
|101
|Allen
|26
|9
|16
|1
|0
|19
|88
|119
|Utah
|24
|8
|16
|0
|0
|16
|68
|82
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Thursday’s Games
Orlando 2, Savannah 1
Iowa 4, Fort Wayne 2
Friday’s Games
Worcester 3, Trois-Rivieres 1
Indy 3, Kalamazoo 0
Maine 5, Adirondack 4
South Carolina 3, Jacksonville 2
Orlando 7, Greenville 2
Reading 4, Norfolk 1
Florida 4, Savannah 2
Wheeling 4, Cincinnati 2
Fort Wayne 6, Iowa 2
Kansas City 2, Tulsa 1
Allen 7, Rapid City 2
Idaho 3, Utah 2
Saturday’s Games
Maine at Worcester, 5:05 p.m.
Rapid City at Allen, 5:10 p.m.
Florida at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.
Reading at Norfolk, 6:05 p.m.
Indy at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.
Orlando at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
Trois-Rivieres at Adirondack, 7 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Iowa, 7:05 p.m.
Savannah at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.
Tulsa at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.
Idaho at Utah, 9:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
No games scheduled
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
