All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Adirondack 25 15 7 2…

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Adirondack 25 15 7 2 1 33 81 70 Norfolk 25 14 8 3 0 31 85 65 Newfoundland 26 13 10 3 0 29 84 95 Trois-Rivieres 27 13 13 1 0 27 71 88 Worcester 24 9 11 2 2 22 61 79 Maine 22 9 11 2 0 20 67 72 Reading 22 9 11 1 1 20 70 79

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Greenville 27 19 8 0 0 38 93 83 South Carolina 25 16 7 2 0 34 89 72 Jacksonville 26 14 9 3 0 31 82 71 Orlando 24 13 9 1 1 28 71 70 Florida 24 11 9 4 0 26 67 64 Savannah 27 9 14 3 1 22 79 90 Atlanta 24 10 14 0 0 20 74 78

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toledo 23 16 4 1 2 35 108 82 Fort Wayne 25 13 9 1 2 29 84 85 Wheeling 25 13 10 1 1 28 84 79 Iowa 27 11 11 4 1 27 82 102 Cincinnati 24 12 11 1 0 25 106 89 Indy 23 10 10 3 0 23 65 73 Kalamazoo 24 11 13 0 0 22 68 78

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Idaho 26 20 5 0 1 41 124 85 Kansas City 28 20 7 1 0 41 100 76 Tulsa 25 13 9 3 0 29 85 79 Rapid City 26 11 13 2 0 24 86 99 Wichita 26 9 13 4 0 22 83 101 Allen 26 9 16 1 0 19 88 119 Utah 24 8 16 0 0 16 68 82

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Thursday’s Games

Orlando 2, Savannah 1

Iowa 4, Fort Wayne 2

Friday’s Games

Worcester 3, Trois-Rivieres 1

Indy 3, Kalamazoo 0

Maine 5, Adirondack 4

South Carolina 3, Jacksonville 2

Orlando 7, Greenville 2

Reading 4, Norfolk 1

Florida 4, Savannah 2

Wheeling 4, Cincinnati 2

Fort Wayne 6, Iowa 2

Kansas City 2, Tulsa 1

Allen 7, Rapid City 2

Idaho 3, Utah 2

Saturday’s Games

Maine at Worcester, 5:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Allen, 5:10 p.m.

Florida at South Carolina, 6:05 p.m.

Reading at Norfolk, 6:05 p.m.

Indy at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Iowa, 7:05 p.m.

Savannah at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Tulsa at Wichita, 8:05 p.m.

Idaho at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

No games scheduled

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.