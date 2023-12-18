All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Adirondack 23 14 6 2…

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Adirondack 23 14 6 2 1 31 75 64 Norfolk 23 14 7 2 0 30 80 56 Newfoundland 26 13 10 3 0 29 84 95 Trois-Rivieres 25 13 12 0 0 26 69 83 Worcester 23 8 11 2 2 20 58 78 Maine 21 8 11 2 0 18 62 68 Reading 20 7 11 1 1 16 61 74

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Greenville 25 19 6 0 0 38 88 71 South Carolina 23 14 7 2 0 30 83 68 Jacksonville 23 13 8 2 0 28 74 62 Orlando 22 11 9 1 1 24 62 67 Florida 22 10 8 4 0 24 60 58 Savannah 25 9 12 3 1 22 76 84 Atlanta 23 9 14 0 0 18 69 75

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toledo 23 16 4 1 2 35 108 82 Fort Wayne 23 12 8 1 2 27 76 79 Wheeling 24 12 10 1 1 26 80 77 Cincinnati 23 12 10 1 0 25 104 85 Iowa 25 10 10 4 1 25 76 94 Kalamazoo 23 11 12 0 0 22 68 75 Indy 22 9 10 3 0 21 62 73

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Idaho 25 19 5 0 1 39 121 83 Kansas City 26 18 7 1 0 37 95 74 Tulsa 23 13 7 3 0 29 83 74 Rapid City 24 10 12 2 0 22 74 87 Wichita 26 9 13 4 0 22 83 101 Allen 24 8 15 1 0 17 76 107 Utah 23 8 15 0 0 16 66 79

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Sunday’s Games

Adirondack 4, Maine 3

Savannah 6, Greenville 1

Toledo 5, Iowa 4

Fort Wayne 6, Utah 3

Tulsa 4, Wichita 3

Florida at Orlando, ppd

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday’s Games

Adirondack at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.

Florida at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Reading at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Allen, 8:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Orlando at Savannah, 7 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Iowa, 8:05 p.m.

