All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Adirondack
|23
|14
|6
|2
|1
|31
|75
|64
|Norfolk
|23
|14
|7
|2
|0
|30
|80
|56
|Newfoundland
|26
|13
|10
|3
|0
|29
|84
|95
|Trois-Rivieres
|25
|13
|12
|0
|0
|26
|69
|83
|Worcester
|23
|8
|11
|2
|2
|20
|58
|78
|Maine
|21
|8
|11
|2
|0
|18
|62
|68
|Reading
|20
|7
|11
|1
|1
|16
|61
|74
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Greenville
|25
|19
|6
|0
|0
|38
|88
|71
|South Carolina
|23
|14
|7
|2
|0
|30
|83
|68
|Jacksonville
|23
|13
|8
|2
|0
|28
|74
|62
|Orlando
|22
|11
|9
|1
|1
|24
|62
|67
|Florida
|22
|10
|8
|4
|0
|24
|60
|58
|Savannah
|25
|9
|12
|3
|1
|22
|76
|84
|Atlanta
|23
|9
|14
|0
|0
|18
|69
|75
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|23
|16
|4
|1
|2
|35
|108
|82
|Fort Wayne
|23
|12
|8
|1
|2
|27
|76
|79
|Wheeling
|24
|12
|10
|1
|1
|26
|80
|77
|Cincinnati
|23
|12
|10
|1
|0
|25
|104
|85
|Iowa
|25
|10
|10
|4
|1
|25
|76
|94
|Kalamazoo
|23
|11
|12
|0
|0
|22
|68
|75
|Indy
|22
|9
|10
|3
|0
|21
|62
|73
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Idaho
|25
|19
|5
|0
|1
|39
|121
|83
|Kansas City
|26
|18
|7
|1
|0
|37
|95
|74
|Tulsa
|23
|13
|7
|3
|0
|29
|83
|74
|Rapid City
|24
|10
|12
|2
|0
|22
|74
|87
|Wichita
|26
|9
|13
|4
|0
|22
|83
|101
|Allen
|24
|8
|15
|1
|0
|17
|76
|107
|Utah
|23
|8
|15
|0
|0
|16
|66
|79
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Saturday’s Games
Norfolk 4, Trois-Rivieres 1
Newfoundland 3, Maine 1
Adirondack 4, Worcester 1
Greenville 4, Atlanta 3
Kalamazoo 3, Indy 2
Orlando 5, Florida 1
Kansas City 3, Allen 2
Toledo 7, Iowa 3
Wheeling 3, Cincinnati 0
Fort Wayne 3, Utah 2
Rapid City 7, Idaho 4
Sunday’s Games
Adirondack 4, Maine 3
Savannah 6, Greenville 1
Toledo 5, Iowa 4
Fort Wayne 6, Utah 3
Tulsa 4, Wichita 3
Florida at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
No games scheduled
Wednesday’s Games
Adirondack at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.
Florida at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Atlanta at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Reading at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Rapid City at Allen, 8:10 p.m.
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.