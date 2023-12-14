All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 24 12 9 3…

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Newfoundland 24 12 9 3 0 27 78 89 Norfolk 21 12 7 2 0 26 72 54 Trois-Rivieres 23 13 10 0 0 26 67 75 Adirondack 20 11 6 2 1 25 62 57 Worcester 21 8 9 2 2 20 55 69 Maine 19 8 9 2 0 18 58 61 Reading 19 6 11 1 1 14 56 72

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Greenville 22 18 4 0 0 36 82 60 South Carolina 22 13 7 2 0 28 81 67 Jacksonville 22 12 8 2 0 26 71 60 Orlando 20 10 8 1 1 22 56 62 Florida 20 9 7 4 0 22 55 52 Savannah 24 8 12 3 1 20 70 83 Atlanta 21 9 12 0 0 18 64 68

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toledo 20 13 4 1 2 29 92 72 Iowa 22 10 8 3 1 24 66 78 Cincinnati 21 11 9 1 0 23 97 82 Wheeling 22 10 10 1 1 22 73 76 Fort Wayne 20 9 8 1 2 21 62 72 Indy 20 9 8 3 0 21 59 66 Kalamazoo 21 10 11 0 0 20 65 66

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Idaho 23 18 4 0 1 37 113 75 Kansas City 24 17 6 1 0 35 91 68 Tulsa 22 12 7 3 0 27 79 71 Wichita 25 9 12 4 0 22 80 97 Rapid City 22 9 11 2 0 20 66 79 Utah 20 8 12 0 0 16 59 65 Allen 22 7 14 1 0 15 70 103

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Wednesday’s Games

Newfoundland 4, Adirondack 3

Norfolk 4, Trois-Rivieres 3

Greenville 4, Atlanta 1

Cincinnati 5, Utah 2

Kansas City 6, Allen 4

Idaho 5, Rapid City 4

Thursday’s Games

Jacksonville 5, Savannah 4

Friday’s Games

Newfoundland at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Norfolk at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.

Worcester at Reading, 7 p.m.

Greenville at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

Indy at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

Jacksonville at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Toledo at Iowa, 7:35 p.m.

Utah at Fort Wayne, 8 p.m.

Allen at Kansas City, 8:35 p.m.

Rapid City at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Norfolk at Trois-Rivieres, 3 p.m.

Newfoundland at Maine, 6 p.m.

Greenville at Atlanta, 7 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Indy, 7 p.m.

Orlando at Florida, 7 p.m.

Worcester at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Allen at Kansas City, 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

Utah at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.

Toledo at Iowa, 8:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Adirondack at Maine, 3 p.m.

Greenville at Savannah, 3 p.m.

Toledo at Iowa, 3:05 p.m.

Utah at Fort Wayne, 5 p.m.

Wichita at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.

Florida at Orlando, 6 p.m.

