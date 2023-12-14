All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Newfoundland
|24
|12
|9
|3
|0
|27
|78
|89
|Norfolk
|21
|12
|7
|2
|0
|26
|72
|54
|Trois-Rivieres
|23
|13
|10
|0
|0
|26
|67
|75
|Adirondack
|20
|11
|6
|2
|1
|25
|62
|57
|Worcester
|21
|8
|9
|2
|2
|20
|55
|69
|Maine
|19
|8
|9
|2
|0
|18
|58
|61
|Reading
|19
|6
|11
|1
|1
|14
|56
|72
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Greenville
|22
|18
|4
|0
|0
|36
|82
|60
|South Carolina
|22
|13
|7
|2
|0
|28
|81
|67
|Jacksonville
|22
|12
|8
|2
|0
|26
|71
|60
|Orlando
|20
|10
|8
|1
|1
|22
|56
|62
|Florida
|20
|9
|7
|4
|0
|22
|55
|52
|Savannah
|24
|8
|12
|3
|1
|20
|70
|83
|Atlanta
|21
|9
|12
|0
|0
|18
|64
|68
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|20
|13
|4
|1
|2
|29
|92
|72
|Iowa
|22
|10
|8
|3
|1
|24
|66
|78
|Cincinnati
|21
|11
|9
|1
|0
|23
|97
|82
|Wheeling
|22
|10
|10
|1
|1
|22
|73
|76
|Fort Wayne
|20
|9
|8
|1
|2
|21
|62
|72
|Indy
|20
|9
|8
|3
|0
|21
|59
|66
|Kalamazoo
|21
|10
|11
|0
|0
|20
|65
|66
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Idaho
|23
|18
|4
|0
|1
|37
|113
|75
|Kansas City
|24
|17
|6
|1
|0
|35
|91
|68
|Tulsa
|22
|12
|7
|3
|0
|27
|79
|71
|Wichita
|25
|9
|12
|4
|0
|22
|80
|97
|Rapid City
|22
|9
|11
|2
|0
|20
|66
|79
|Utah
|20
|8
|12
|0
|0
|16
|59
|65
|Allen
|22
|7
|14
|1
|0
|15
|70
|103
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Wednesday’s Games
Newfoundland 4, Adirondack 3
Norfolk 4, Trois-Rivieres 3
Greenville 4, Atlanta 1
Cincinnati 5, Utah 2
Kansas City 6, Allen 4
Idaho 5, Rapid City 4
Thursday’s Games
Jacksonville 5, Savannah 4
Friday’s Games
Newfoundland at Adirondack, 7 p.m.
Norfolk at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.
Worcester at Reading, 7 p.m.
Greenville at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.
Indy at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.
Jacksonville at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.
Orlando at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.
Toledo at Iowa, 7:35 p.m.
Utah at Fort Wayne, 8 p.m.
Allen at Kansas City, 8:35 p.m.
Rapid City at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Norfolk at Trois-Rivieres, 3 p.m.
Newfoundland at Maine, 6 p.m.
Greenville at Atlanta, 7 p.m.
Kalamazoo at Indy, 7 p.m.
Orlando at Florida, 7 p.m.
Worcester at Adirondack, 7 p.m.
Allen at Kansas City, 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.
Utah at Fort Wayne, 7:30 p.m.
Toledo at Iowa, 8:05 p.m.
Rapid City at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Adirondack at Maine, 3 p.m.
Greenville at Savannah, 3 p.m.
Toledo at Iowa, 3:05 p.m.
Utah at Fort Wayne, 5 p.m.
Wichita at Tulsa, 5:05 p.m.
Florida at Orlando, 6 p.m.
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.