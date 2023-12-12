All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Trois-Rivieres 22 13 9 0…

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Trois-Rivieres 22 13 9 0 0 26 64 71 Newfoundland 23 11 9 3 0 25 74 86 Adirondack 19 11 6 2 0 24 59 53 Norfolk 20 11 7 2 0 24 68 51 Worcester 21 8 9 2 2 20 55 69 Maine 19 8 9 2 0 18 58 61 Reading 19 6 11 1 1 14 56 72

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Greenville 21 17 4 0 0 34 78 59 South Carolina 22 13 7 2 0 28 81 67 Jacksonville 21 11 8 2 0 24 66 56 Orlando 20 10 8 1 1 22 56 62 Florida 20 9 7 4 0 22 55 52 Savannah 23 8 11 3 1 20 66 78 Atlanta 20 9 11 0 0 18 63 64

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toledo 20 13 4 1 2 29 92 72 Iowa 22 10 8 3 1 24 66 78 Wheeling 22 10 10 1 1 22 73 76 Cincinnati 20 10 9 1 0 21 92 80 Fort Wayne 20 9 8 1 2 21 62 72 Indy 20 9 8 3 0 21 59 66 Kalamazoo 21 10 11 0 0 20 65 66

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Idaho 22 17 4 0 1 35 108 71 Kansas City 23 16 6 1 0 33 85 64 Tulsa 22 12 7 3 0 27 79 71 Wichita 25 9 12 4 0 22 80 97 Rapid City 21 9 11 1 0 19 62 74 Utah 19 8 11 0 0 16 57 60 Allen 21 7 13 1 0 15 66 97

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

South Carolina 5, Orlando 3

Wednesday’s Games

Newfoundland at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Norfolk at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Utah at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Allen at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Jacksonville at Savannah, 7 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Newfoundland at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Norfolk at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.

Worcester at Reading, 7 p.m.

Greenville at South Carolina, 7:05 p.m.

Indy at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

Jacksonville at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m.

Orlando at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Kalamazoo at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Utah at Fort Wayne, 8 p.m.

Toledo at Iowa, 8:05 p.m.

Allen at Kansas City, 8:35 p.m.

Rapid City at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

