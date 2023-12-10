All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Trois-Rivieres 22 13 9 0…

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Trois-Rivieres 22 13 9 0 0 26 64 71 Newfoundland 23 11 9 3 0 25 74 86 Adirondack 19 11 6 2 0 24 59 53 Norfolk 20 11 7 2 0 24 68 51 Worcester 21 8 9 2 2 20 55 69 Maine 19 8 9 2 0 18 58 61 Reading 19 6 11 1 1 14 56 72

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Greenville 21 17 4 0 0 34 78 59 South Carolina 21 12 7 2 0 26 76 64 Jacksonville 21 11 8 2 0 24 66 56 Orlando 19 10 7 1 1 22 53 57 Florida 20 9 7 4 0 22 55 52 Savannah 23 8 11 3 1 20 66 78 Atlanta 20 9 11 0 0 18 63 64

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toledo 20 13 4 1 2 29 92 72 Iowa 22 10 8 3 1 24 66 78 Wheeling 22 10 10 1 1 22 73 76 Cincinnati 20 10 9 1 0 21 92 80 Fort Wayne 20 9 8 1 2 21 62 72 Indy 20 9 8 3 0 21 59 66 Kalamazoo 21 10 11 0 0 20 65 66

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Idaho 22 17 4 0 1 35 108 71 Kansas City 23 16 6 1 0 33 85 64 Tulsa 22 12 7 3 0 27 79 71 Wichita 25 9 12 4 0 22 80 97 Rapid City 21 9 11 1 0 19 62 74 Utah 19 8 11 0 0 16 57 60 Allen 21 7 13 1 0 15 66 97

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Saturday’s Games

Maine 6, Newfoundland 3

Norfolk 4, Jacksonville 1

Rapid City 3, Wichita 2

Greenville 2, Savannah 1

Indy 3, Fort Wayne 1

Kalamazoo 4, Iowa 3

Orlando 4, Atlanta 0

Reading 5, Trois-Rivieres 1

South Carolina 2, Florida 1

Adirondack 3, Worcester 2

Idaho 1, Kansas City 0

Tulsa 5, Wheeling 2

Toledo 6, Cincinnati 5

Utah 7, Allen 3

Sunday’s Games

Newfoundland 4, Maine 2

Kalamazoo 7, Cincinnati 5

Savannah 4, Greenville 1

Tulsa 2, Wheeling 1

Iowa 2, Fort Wayne 1

Atlanta at Orlando, 3 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

South Carolina at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Newfoundland at Adirondack, 7 p.m.

Norfolk at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.

Atlanta at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.

Utah at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Allen at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.

Rapid City at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.

