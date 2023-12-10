All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Trois-Rivieres
|22
|13
|9
|0
|0
|26
|64
|71
|Newfoundland
|23
|11
|9
|3
|0
|25
|74
|86
|Adirondack
|19
|11
|6
|2
|0
|24
|59
|53
|Norfolk
|20
|11
|7
|2
|0
|24
|68
|51
|Worcester
|21
|8
|9
|2
|2
|20
|55
|69
|Maine
|19
|8
|9
|2
|0
|18
|58
|61
|Reading
|19
|6
|11
|1
|1
|14
|56
|72
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Greenville
|21
|17
|4
|0
|0
|34
|78
|59
|South Carolina
|21
|12
|7
|2
|0
|26
|76
|64
|Jacksonville
|21
|11
|8
|2
|0
|24
|66
|56
|Orlando
|19
|10
|7
|1
|1
|22
|53
|57
|Florida
|20
|9
|7
|4
|0
|22
|55
|52
|Savannah
|23
|8
|11
|3
|1
|20
|66
|78
|Atlanta
|20
|9
|11
|0
|0
|18
|63
|64
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|20
|13
|4
|1
|2
|29
|92
|72
|Iowa
|22
|10
|8
|3
|1
|24
|66
|78
|Wheeling
|22
|10
|10
|1
|1
|22
|73
|76
|Cincinnati
|20
|10
|9
|1
|0
|21
|92
|80
|Fort Wayne
|20
|9
|8
|1
|2
|21
|62
|72
|Indy
|20
|9
|8
|3
|0
|21
|59
|66
|Kalamazoo
|21
|10
|11
|0
|0
|20
|65
|66
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Idaho
|22
|17
|4
|0
|1
|35
|108
|71
|Kansas City
|23
|16
|6
|1
|0
|33
|85
|64
|Tulsa
|22
|12
|7
|3
|0
|27
|79
|71
|Wichita
|25
|9
|12
|4
|0
|22
|80
|97
|Rapid City
|21
|9
|11
|1
|0
|19
|62
|74
|Utah
|19
|8
|11
|0
|0
|16
|57
|60
|Allen
|21
|7
|13
|1
|0
|15
|66
|97
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Saturday’s Games
Maine 6, Newfoundland 3
Norfolk 4, Jacksonville 1
Rapid City 3, Wichita 2
Greenville 2, Savannah 1
Indy 3, Fort Wayne 1
Kalamazoo 4, Iowa 3
Orlando 4, Atlanta 0
Reading 5, Trois-Rivieres 1
South Carolina 2, Florida 1
Adirondack 3, Worcester 2
Idaho 1, Kansas City 0
Tulsa 5, Wheeling 2
Toledo 6, Cincinnati 5
Utah 7, Allen 3
Sunday’s Games
Newfoundland 4, Maine 2
Kalamazoo 7, Cincinnati 5
Savannah 4, Greenville 1
Tulsa 2, Wheeling 1
Iowa 2, Fort Wayne 1
Atlanta at Orlando, 3 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
Tuesday’s Games
South Carolina at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Newfoundland at Adirondack, 7 p.m.
Norfolk at Trois-Rivieres, 7 p.m.
Atlanta at Greenville, 7:05 p.m.
Utah at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.
Allen at Kansas City, 8:05 p.m.
Rapid City at Idaho, 9:10 p.m.
