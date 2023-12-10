All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Trois-Rivieres 22 13 9 0…

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Trois-Rivieres 22 13 9 0 0 26 64 71 Adirondack 19 11 6 2 0 24 59 53 Norfolk 20 11 7 2 0 24 68 51 Newfoundland 22 10 9 3 0 23 70 84 Worcester 21 8 9 2 2 20 55 69 Maine 18 8 8 2 0 18 56 57 Reading 19 6 11 1 1 14 56 72

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Greenville 20 17 3 0 0 34 77 55 South Carolina 21 12 7 2 0 26 76 64 Jacksonville 21 11 8 2 0 24 66 56 Orlando 19 10 7 1 1 22 53 57 Florida 20 9 7 4 0 22 55 52 Atlanta 20 9 11 0 0 18 63 64 Savannah 22 7 11 3 1 18 62 77

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toledo 20 13 4 1 2 29 92 72 Iowa 21 9 8 3 1 22 64 77 Cincinnati 19 10 8 1 0 21 87 73 Indy 20 9 8 3 0 21 59 66 Wheeling 21 10 10 1 0 21 72 74 Fort Wayne 19 9 8 0 2 20 61 70 Kalamazoo 20 9 11 0 0 18 58 61

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Idaho 22 17 4 0 1 35 108 71 Kansas City 23 16 6 1 0 33 85 64 Tulsa 21 11 7 3 0 25 77 70 Wichita 25 9 12 4 0 22 80 97 Rapid City 21 9 11 1 0 19 62 74 Utah 19 8 11 0 0 16 57 60 Allen 21 7 13 1 0 15 66 97

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Friday’s Games

Newfoundland 4, Maine 3

Kalamazoo 10, Iowa 3

Trois-Rivieres 1, Reading 0

Wheeling 4, Indy 3

Jacksonville 4, Norfolk 1

Worcester 4, Adirondack 2

Toledo 6, Cincinnati 4

Florida 4, South Carolina 0

Savannah 5, Atlanta 2

Fort Wayne 4, Tulsa 2

Idaho 5, Kansas City 4

Rapid City 4, Wichita 3

Allen 5, Utah 3

Greenville at Orlando, ppd

Saturday’s Games

Maine 6, Newfoundland 3

Norfolk 4, Jacksonville 1

Rapid City 3, Wichita 2

Greenville 2, Savannah 1

Indy 3, Fort Wayne 1

Kalamazoo 4, Iowa 3

Orlando 4, Atlanta 0

Reading 5, Trois-Rivieres 1

South Carolina 2, Florida 1

Adirondack 3, Worcester 2

Idaho 1, Kansas City 0

Tulsa 5, Wheeling 2

Toledo 6, Cincinnati 5

Utah 7, Allen 3

Sunday’s Games

Maine at Newfoundland, 2:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Orlando, 3 p.m.

Cincinnati at Kalamazoo, 3 p.m.

Savannah at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Wheeling, 4:10 p.m.

Iowa at Fort Wayne, 5 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

South Carolina at Orlando, 7 p.m.

