All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Trois-Rivieres 21 13 8 0…

All Times EST

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Trois-Rivieres 21 13 8 0 0 26 63 66 Newfoundland 21 10 8 3 0 23 67 78 Adirondack 18 10 6 2 0 22 56 51 Norfolk 19 10 7 2 0 22 64 50 Worcester 20 8 9 2 1 19 53 66 Maine 17 7 8 2 0 16 50 54 Reading 18 5 11 1 1 12 51 71

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Greenville 19 16 3 0 0 32 75 54 Jacksonville 20 11 7 2 0 24 65 52 South Carolina 20 11 7 2 0 24 74 63 Florida 19 9 7 3 0 21 54 50 Orlando 18 9 7 1 1 20 49 57 Atlanta 19 9 10 0 0 18 63 60 Savannah 21 7 11 2 1 17 61 75

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toledo 19 12 4 1 2 27 86 67 Wheeling 20 10 9 1 0 21 70 69 Iowa 20 9 8 2 1 21 61 73 Cincinnati 18 10 8 0 0 20 82 67 Fort Wayne 18 9 7 0 2 20 60 67 Indy 19 8 8 3 0 19 56 65 Kalamazoo 19 8 11 0 0 16 54 58

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Idaho 21 16 4 0 1 33 107 71 Kansas City 22 16 5 1 0 33 85 63 Tulsa 20 10 7 3 0 23 72 68 Wichita 24 9 12 3 0 21 78 94 Rapid City 20 8 11 1 0 17 59 72 Allen 20 7 12 1 0 15 63 90 Utah 18 7 11 0 0 14 50 57

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Thursday’s Games

Rapid City 3, Wichita 2

Friday’s Games

Newfoundland 4, Maine 3

Kalamazoo 10, Iowa 3

Trois-Rivieres 1, Reading 0

Wheeling 4, Indy 3

Jacksonville 4, Norfolk 1

Worcester 4, Adirondack 2

Toledo 6, Cincinnati 4

Florida 4, South Carolina 0

Savannah 5, Atlanta 2

Fort Wayne 4, Tulsa 2

Idaho 5, Kansas City 4

Rapid City 4, Wichita 3

Allen 5, Utah 3

Greenville at Orlando, ppd

Saturday’s Games

Maine at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

Jacksonville at Norfolk, 6:05 p.m.

Wichita at Rapid City, 6:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Indy, 7 p.m.

Greenville at Savannah, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

South Carolina at Florida, 7 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Reading, 7 p.m.

Adirondack at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Idaho at Kansas City, 7:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

Toledo at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Allen at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Maine at Newfoundland, 2:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Orlando, 3 p.m.

Cincinnati at Kalamazoo, 3 p.m.

Savannah at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Wheeling, 4:10 p.m.

Iowa at Fort Wayne, 5 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

