All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Trois-Rivieres
|21
|13
|8
|0
|0
|26
|63
|66
|Newfoundland
|21
|10
|8
|3
|0
|23
|67
|78
|Adirondack
|18
|10
|6
|2
|0
|22
|56
|51
|Norfolk
|19
|10
|7
|2
|0
|22
|64
|50
|Worcester
|20
|8
|9
|2
|1
|19
|53
|66
|Maine
|17
|7
|8
|2
|0
|16
|50
|54
|Reading
|18
|5
|11
|1
|1
|12
|51
|71
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Greenville
|19
|16
|3
|0
|0
|32
|75
|54
|Jacksonville
|20
|11
|7
|2
|0
|24
|65
|52
|South Carolina
|20
|11
|7
|2
|0
|24
|74
|63
|Florida
|19
|9
|7
|3
|0
|21
|54
|50
|Orlando
|18
|9
|7
|1
|1
|20
|49
|57
|Atlanta
|19
|9
|10
|0
|0
|18
|63
|60
|Savannah
|21
|7
|11
|2
|1
|17
|61
|75
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|19
|12
|4
|1
|2
|27
|86
|67
|Wheeling
|20
|10
|9
|1
|0
|21
|70
|69
|Iowa
|20
|9
|8
|2
|1
|21
|61
|73
|Cincinnati
|18
|10
|8
|0
|0
|20
|82
|67
|Fort Wayne
|18
|9
|7
|0
|2
|20
|60
|67
|Indy
|19
|8
|8
|3
|0
|19
|56
|65
|Kalamazoo
|19
|8
|11
|0
|0
|16
|54
|58
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Idaho
|21
|16
|4
|0
|1
|33
|107
|71
|Kansas City
|22
|16
|5
|1
|0
|33
|85
|63
|Tulsa
|20
|10
|7
|3
|0
|23
|72
|68
|Wichita
|24
|9
|12
|3
|0
|21
|78
|94
|Rapid City
|20
|8
|11
|1
|0
|17
|59
|72
|Allen
|20
|7
|12
|1
|0
|15
|63
|90
|Utah
|18
|7
|11
|0
|0
|14
|50
|57
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Thursday’s Games
Rapid City 3, Wichita 2
Friday’s Games
Newfoundland 4, Maine 3
Kalamazoo 10, Iowa 3
Trois-Rivieres 1, Reading 0
Wheeling 4, Indy 3
Jacksonville 4, Norfolk 1
Worcester 4, Adirondack 2
Toledo 6, Cincinnati 4
Florida 4, South Carolina 0
Savannah 5, Atlanta 2
Fort Wayne 4, Tulsa 2
Idaho 5, Kansas City 4
Rapid City 4, Wichita 3
Allen 5, Utah 3
Greenville at Orlando, ppd
Saturday’s Games
Maine at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.
Jacksonville at Norfolk, 6:05 p.m.
Wichita at Rapid City, 6:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Indy, 7 p.m.
Greenville at Savannah, 7 p.m.
Iowa at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.
South Carolina at Florida, 7 p.m.
Trois-Rivieres at Reading, 7 p.m.
Adirondack at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.
Idaho at Kansas City, 7:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.
Toledo at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.
Allen at Utah, 9:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Maine at Newfoundland, 2:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Orlando, 3 p.m.
Cincinnati at Kalamazoo, 3 p.m.
Savannah at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Wheeling, 4:10 p.m.
Iowa at Fort Wayne, 5 p.m.
Monday’s Games
No games scheduled
