All Times EST
EASTERN CONFERENCE
North Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Trois-Rivieres
|20
|12
|8
|0
|0
|24
|62
|66
|Adirondack
|17
|10
|5
|2
|0
|22
|54
|47
|Norfolk
|18
|10
|6
|2
|0
|22
|63
|46
|Newfoundland
|20
|9
|8
|3
|0
|21
|63
|75
|Worcester
|19
|7
|9
|2
|1
|17
|49
|64
|Maine
|16
|7
|8
|1
|0
|15
|47
|50
|Reading
|17
|5
|10
|1
|1
|12
|51
|70
South Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Greenville
|19
|16
|3
|0
|0
|32
|75
|54
|South Carolina
|19
|11
|6
|2
|0
|24
|74
|59
|Jacksonville
|19
|10
|7
|2
|0
|22
|61
|51
|Orlando
|18
|9
|7
|1
|1
|20
|49
|57
|Florida
|18
|8
|7
|3
|0
|19
|50
|50
|Atlanta
|18
|9
|9
|0
|0
|18
|61
|55
|Savannah
|20
|6
|11
|2
|1
|15
|56
|73
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Toledo
|18
|11
|4
|1
|2
|25
|80
|63
|Iowa
|19
|9
|7
|2
|1
|21
|58
|63
|Cincinnati
|17
|10
|7
|0
|0
|20
|78
|61
|Wheeling
|19
|9
|9
|1
|0
|19
|66
|66
|Fort Wayne
|17
|8
|7
|0
|2
|18
|56
|65
|Indy
|18
|8
|8
|2
|0
|18
|53
|61
|Kalamazoo
|18
|7
|11
|0
|0
|14
|44
|55
Mountain Division
|GP
|W
|L
|OL
|SOL
|Pts
|GF
|GA
|Kansas City
|21
|16
|5
|0
|0
|32
|81
|58
|Idaho
|20
|15
|4
|0
|1
|31
|102
|67
|Tulsa
|19
|10
|6
|3
|0
|23
|70
|64
|Wichita
|23
|9
|12
|2
|0
|20
|75
|90
|Rapid City
|19
|7
|11
|1
|0
|15
|55
|69
|Utah
|17
|7
|10
|0
|0
|14
|47
|52
|Allen
|19
|6
|12
|1
|0
|13
|58
|87
NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Wednesday’s Games
Kalamazoo 6, Toledo 2
Adirondack 2, Reading 1
Maine 6, Trois-Rivieres 1
Greenville 4, Cincinnati 3
South Carolina 4, Florida 3
Kansas City 7, Idaho 5
Utah 5, Allen 2
Thursday’s Games
Rapid City 3, Wichita 2
Friday’s Games
Maine at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.
Greenville at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Iowa at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.
Trois-Rivieres at Reading, 7 p.m.
Wheeling at Indy, 7 p.m.
Adirondack at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.
Jacksonville at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m.
Cincinnati at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.
Atlanta at Savannah, 7:30 p.m.
South Carolina at Florida, 7:30 p.m.
Tulsa at Fort Wayne, 8 p.m.
Idaho at Kansas City, 8:35 p.m.
Wichita at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.
Allen at Utah, 9:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Maine at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.
Jacksonville at Norfolk, 6:05 p.m.
Wichita at Rapid City, 6:05 p.m.
Atlanta at Orlando, 7 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Indy, 7 p.m.
Greenville at Savannah, 7 p.m.
Iowa at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.
South Carolina at Florida, 7 p.m.
Trois-Rivieres at Reading, 7 p.m.
Adirondack at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.
Idaho at Kansas City, 7:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.
Toledo at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.
Allen at Utah, 9:10 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Maine at Newfoundland, 2:30 p.m.
Atlanta at Orlando, 3 p.m.
Cincinnati at Kalamazoo, 3 p.m.
Savannah at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.
Tulsa at Wheeling, 4:10 p.m.
Iowa at Fort Wayne, 5 p.m.
