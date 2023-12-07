All Times EST EASTERN CONFERENCE North Division GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Trois-Rivieres 20 12 8 0…

EASTERN CONFERENCE

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Trois-Rivieres 20 12 8 0 0 24 62 66 Adirondack 17 10 5 2 0 22 54 47 Norfolk 18 10 6 2 0 22 63 46 Newfoundland 20 9 8 3 0 21 63 75 Worcester 19 7 9 2 1 17 49 64 Maine 16 7 8 1 0 15 47 50 Reading 17 5 10 1 1 12 51 70

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Greenville 19 16 3 0 0 32 75 54 South Carolina 19 11 6 2 0 24 74 59 Jacksonville 19 10 7 2 0 22 61 51 Orlando 18 9 7 1 1 20 49 57 Florida 18 8 7 3 0 19 50 50 Atlanta 18 9 9 0 0 18 61 55 Savannah 20 6 11 2 1 15 56 73

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Toledo 18 11 4 1 2 25 80 63 Iowa 19 9 7 2 1 21 58 63 Cincinnati 17 10 7 0 0 20 78 61 Wheeling 19 9 9 1 0 19 66 66 Fort Wayne 17 8 7 0 2 18 56 65 Indy 18 8 8 2 0 18 53 61 Kalamazoo 18 7 11 0 0 14 44 55

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Kansas City 21 16 5 0 0 32 81 58 Idaho 20 15 4 0 1 31 102 67 Tulsa 19 10 6 3 0 23 70 64 Wichita 23 9 12 2 0 20 75 90 Rapid City 19 7 11 1 0 15 55 69 Utah 17 7 10 0 0 14 47 52 Allen 19 6 12 1 0 13 58 87

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Wednesday’s Games

Kalamazoo 6, Toledo 2

Adirondack 2, Reading 1

Maine 6, Trois-Rivieres 1

Greenville 4, Cincinnati 3

South Carolina 4, Florida 3

Kansas City 7, Idaho 5

Utah 5, Allen 2

Thursday’s Games

Rapid City 3, Wichita 2

Friday’s Games

Maine at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

Greenville at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Reading, 7 p.m.

Wheeling at Indy, 7 p.m.

Adirondack at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Jacksonville at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m.

Cincinnati at Toledo, 7:15 p.m.

Atlanta at Savannah, 7:30 p.m.

South Carolina at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Tulsa at Fort Wayne, 8 p.m.

Idaho at Kansas City, 8:35 p.m.

Wichita at Rapid City, 9:05 p.m.

Allen at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Maine at Newfoundland, 5:30 p.m.

Jacksonville at Norfolk, 6:05 p.m.

Wichita at Rapid City, 6:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Orlando, 7 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Indy, 7 p.m.

Greenville at Savannah, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Kalamazoo, 7 p.m.

South Carolina at Florida, 7 p.m.

Trois-Rivieres at Reading, 7 p.m.

Adirondack at Worcester, 7:05 p.m.

Idaho at Kansas City, 7:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Wheeling, 7:10 p.m.

Toledo at Cincinnati, 7:35 p.m.

Allen at Utah, 9:10 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Maine at Newfoundland, 2:30 p.m.

Atlanta at Orlando, 3 p.m.

Cincinnati at Kalamazoo, 3 p.m.

Savannah at Greenville, 3:05 p.m.

Tulsa at Wheeling, 4:10 p.m.

Iowa at Fort Wayne, 5 p.m.

