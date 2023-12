Draw lists for the knockout round playoffs in the Europa League and Conference League

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — Draw made Monday for the knockout round playoffs in the Europa League and Conference League (matches…

NYON, Switzerland (AP) — Draw made Monday for the knockout round playoffs in the Europa League and Conference League (matches to be played from Feb. 15):

___

Europa League:

Feyenoord (Netherlands) vs. Roma (Italy)

AC Milan (Italy) vs. Rennes (France)

Lens (France) vs. Freiburg (Germany)

Young Boys (Switzerland) vs. Sporting (Portugal)

Benfica (Portugal) vs. Toulouse (France)

Braga (Portugal) vs. Qarabag (Azerbaijan)

Galatasaray (Turkey) vs. Sparta Prague (Czech Republic)

Shakhtar Donetsk (Ukraine) vs. Marseille (France)

___

Conference League:

Sturm Graz (Austria) vs. Slovan Bratislava (Slovakia)

Servette (Switzerland) vs. Ludogorets (Bulgaria)

Union Saint-Gilloise (Belgium) vs. Eintracht Frankfurt (Germany)

Real Betis (Spain) vs. Dinamo Zagreb (Croatia)

Olympiacos (Greece) vs. Ferencvaros (Hungary)

Ajax (Netherlands) vs. Bodø/Glimt (Norway)

Molde (Norway) vs. Legia Warsaw (Poland)

Maccabi Haifa (Israel) vs. Gent (Belgium)

___

AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.